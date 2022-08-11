Beach access

Even though Key Biscayne is surrounded by water, many of the island’s residents have a tough time reaching the beach.

“To my knowledge, there are no beach easements open to the general public on Key Biscayne,” said Walt Geiger, chief of the Development Division of the Metro-Dade Planning Department. “They’re all restricted access easements that are reserved for the residents of the oceanfront hotels and condominiums.”

Geiger said that one of the coastal management objectives in the Dade County Master Plan calls for increasing public access to beaches and shores.

Dr. Elliot Tyler, who was president of the Key Biscayne Association for Beach Restoration, said the county’s requests for increased access were unjust. “The public already has adequate access to the beach areas on the island,” he said. “Island residents have no reason to squawk about anything—they can always go to Crandon Park and the state park.”

However, many Key Biscayners disagree with Tyler’s recommendation. “The traffic going into Crandon and Bill Baggs is really awful,” said Amy Brasie. “Residents who aren’t members of the Beach Club are really out of luck.”

Note: Currently there are two public access locations and a third, between the Island House and the Beach Club, is set to open soon.

Student News

Natalie Conser recently graduated with an associate degree in arts with highest honors from Miami-Dade Community College, where she was on the dean’s list and a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor fraternity.

The graduate and her husband, Robert Conser, will return to Paris in the winter, where she will study at the American University of Paris.

Kids’ fishing tournament

By Darrell Nicholson

Last weekend wasn’t such a great one to be a fish, but it was a great one to be a kid: no curfew, late nights with your friends, hanging out at the water’s edge, and all the fishing a kid could want.

The Key Biscayne Anglers Club’s Chief Harmon Memorial Fishing Tournament attracted a crowd of 179 young anglers, nearly twice as many as last year.

With rods and reels in hand, the army of children ages 14-and-under fanned out across the Key for two days in search of that prize-winning fish. For Jeremy McDonald, the eventual winner of the best catch award, it didn’t take long.

Less than two hours after the tournament began on Saturday morning, the 11-year-old McDonald brought in a 9-pound 1-ounce bonefish that would turn any angler green with envy.

McDonald, a seasoned angler who captured last year’s overall trophy, knew better than to divulge the spot that produced the fish. When asked where he caught the fish, he simply relied on an adage coined by the late Chief Harmon: “By the floating coconut.”

Harmon, the late proprietor of Chief’s Bait and Tackle, would have been proud.

Ready to serve

Fit for cycling

Somewhere in the crowd of cyclists crossing the William M. Powell Bridge, two Key teenagers chase their dreams.

Every day, rain or shine, one can see Jorge Castillo, 17, and Fernando Lozano, 16, breezing through a 35-mile ride across the bridge and into Miami or Coconut Grove, pursuing their passion with a fervor unmatched by many their age.

Castillo and Lozano have been training companions for the past six months and have developed a friendly rivalry. Both say they enjoy racing but also emphasize that simply training is a good recreational outlet during after-school hours.

Softball

WWII bomber buddies reunite

They had last seen each other in 1944 after bailing out of their crippled B-17 “Flying Fortress” over the northwest coast of Germany when a mutual friend arranged a reunion. Ex-navigator Steven Loveland of Key Biscayne and ex-gunner Joseph N. Wackily of Michigan met alongside a restored B-17 at the U.S. Air Force Museum near Dayton, Ohio.

Loveland and Wackily were on their 13th mission in a new, unpainted B-17 with special fluoroscopic navigational equipment. Loveland explained they flew deputy wing lead that day, March 22, for the 422nd Bomb Squadron of the 30th Bomb Group. He estimated that 800 bombers launched from England with most eventually approaching Berlin at 35,000 feet.

“They must have known our top secret bomber was coming,” said Loveland. “We were greeted by a checkerboard of flak at our altitude.”

The B-17 was hit several times over Berlin, but the bombardier managed to release the plane’s bombs. Loveland then directed the pilot back home as the plane quickly lost altitude.

Wackily left the “Fort” at 800 feet with Loveland bailing out at 500 feet. Both were injured on landing and were soon surrounded by German farmers wielding pitch forks.

Both men remained prisoners of war until mid-1945.

Loveland said he realized he was free when he saw the American flag flying over a nearby church.