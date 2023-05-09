Beach cameras can be used online for seaweed, storms, or tourists

Tracking sargassum, pinpointing rainstorms, eyeing hurricanes, or just traveling for a vacation.

Beach cams spread across Florida's coastline offer a great view of fun in the sun or problems on the peninsula.

As the calendar flipped to May, every beach camera surveyed showed no brown seaweed on the state's beaches, yet it has been impacting the eastern Caribbean and experts forecast the 5,000-mile wide swath reaching Southeast Florida shores in coming weeks.

Key Biscayne's beach cam can be found on the Village homepage at KB Beach Cam, or under the section "Uniquely KB." I can also be found here:

A suggestion at a recent Council meeting called for adding cameras, not only to allow the public to check for sargassum or waves, but also to limit incoming traffic as visitors check if the parking areas at beaches or at the state park are full.

Here are other quick links to other beach cameras in Florida:

Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas

Key West

Islamorada/Florida Keys

Southernmost Beach Cam

Dania Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach

Deerfield Beach

Jupiter Inlet

Cocoa Beach

New Smyrna Beach

Daytona Beach

Ormond By the Sea

St. Augustine Pier

Flagler Beach Pier

Jacksonville Beach Pier North

Jacksonville Beach Pier South

Pensacola Beach

Destin

Panama City Beach

Clearwater/Tampa Bay

Sanibel/Captiva/Fort Myers

If you'd like to keep up to date on sargassum, click on the official page of University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Laboratory.