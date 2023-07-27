Beach Club versus Village could lead to legal actions, among the items making news in 1997

Beach Club not interested in combining club, park

Musings by the Village Council about combining the Beach Park with the Key Biscayne Beach Club were apparently laid to rest for the time being by a letter from Beach Club Board of Directors President Bill Cole to Sam Kissinger, the Village manager.

“As you know, we have discussed the possibility of combining the Beach Club with the Village Beach Park," the letter, dated July 25, 1997 begins. "After a lengthy review, the Board of Directors of the Beach Club feels that it is not in the best interests of the club to pursue this plan." The letter also states the Board's displeasure with the Council discussing its private business in a public venue and threatens legal action should the Village contact the Beach Club's landlord concerning its lease.

"At the meeting, the Council talked about contacting our landlord regarding our lease and the Village attorney advised them against it," said Cole, when contacted by The Islander News on Aug. 5. "The letter is trying to make the point that if they do contact our landlord against the advice of their attorney, we would consider legal action."

Key Cubs say thank you to Key Biscayne Rotary Club

Key Biscayne Pack 322 Cubmaster officer Jorge Mora recently addressed the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne. Officer Mora expressed thanks to the club, sponsoring organization for the local pack, for their joint effort in the Fourth of July parade entry they prepared. Cub Scout Brett Surman joined Officer Mora in displaying the first-place trophy the float won in the most original category.

Duzoglou shines at karate championship

Key Biscayne's Derek Duzoglou earned first place in forms and third place in sparring in his division at the U.S. Open World Karate Championships recently in Orlando.

The tournament is one of the largest in the U.S. More than 2,000 martial art competitors participated in the tournament. Duzoglou, 14, has been training for the last year and a half at his father sensei Robert Duzoglou's dojo.

Gimme Two!

Council passes resolution to maintain 1996 mileage

The Village Council passed a resolution calling for the property tax millage rate to remain the same for the 1997-98 fiscal year discussed with public input plans for the proposed Beach Park, passed the second reading of an ordinance exempting design-build contracts from the competitive bid process and okayed the Village manager to start the process to install sanitary sewers on West Mashta Drive.

With Councilmember Christina Dearing Reed absent, the Council decided by a 4-2 vote to propose that the current millage rate of.003606 be maintained for the next fiscal year. In dollars and cents, this means that Village property owners would pay about $3.61 for each $1,000 of assessed property value.

Nice Catch

300 Sunrise going condo

The first condo conversion in years has some residents pleased, others not so happy. On July 24, residents of Governor's Lodge, an apartment building on Sunrise Drive, received notice that the building is being converted to condominiums, which means that they'll either have to buy their units, pay more for rent or find another place to live.

"This is the first condo conversion on the Key for many, many years, and we're all really excited about it,” said Carolina Milanes, one of three local Realtors who are in the process of buying the building from Alabama-based Schuler Industries. "We'll be refurbishing the building by repainting the common areas and putting in new landscaping, so the conversion will ultimately benefit the entire Key because it will look nicer."

Wine tasting

The new owners of Stefano's recently treated Key Biscayners to a wine tasting, the first of many community activities planned for the popular restaurant.

Elementary school making the transition to uniforms this year

While some press has been given to the fact that public school uniforms can be purchased at a variety of retailers, only one source of the khaki, white, and blue outfits will raise money for Key Biscayne Elementary School.

The KBES PTA will sell the uniforms, which parents at Key Biscayne Elementary School declared mandatory in a vote last spring, at the end of August and beginning of September, as well as two more times throughout the school year. The PTA held its first uniform sale last 8 spring, which members consider a tremendous success."

A noise committee for all reasons

A group of condo residents, frustrated by what they see as a Village noise ordinance without teeth, recently formed a committee to voice their concerns. In turn, a group of Chamber of Commerce members also formed a noise committee to protect their interests.

What compromise will be reached, if any, remains to be seen.

Village wins lawsuit appeal; Seaquarium says legal battle will continue

In the latest legal skirmish between the Village and the Miami Seaquarium over expansion plans for the marine park, the Village has come up the victor.

The Village successfully blocked expansion plans for the Seaquarium for the second time in four years in a Florida appellate court. The District Court of Appeals of Florida handed down the ruling last Thursday. The written ruling was short -- less than one page - and was handed down quickly - less than seven days after both sides presented legal arguments.

The Village was challenging an August 1996 decision by the Florida Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which approved an amendment to the Dade County Master Plan, allowing the Seaquarium to expand.

