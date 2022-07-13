Bees are essential island pollinators – and their honey is both tasty and healthy for you

A sure sign of summer on the island is when you find yourself sneezing more than usual. As the trees, bushes and plants on Key Biscayne burst into bloom, their pollen fills the air. The pale yellow powder dusting your car is visual evidence of this annual inundation.

The advent of this annual explosion of pollen also means your gardens likely have tiny visitors working diligently to collect this powdery product. The pollination of all flowering plants is facilitated by bees, butterflies and birds, in addition to the breeze.

It is bees, however, that are the mightiest of pollen transporters. Florida has over 300 species of native bees, 29 of which are only found in Florida. More than 80% of crops and flowering plants are pollinated by bees, according to the Florida Wildflower Foundation.

The most prevalent of these in South Florida is the Honeybee, which has golden-brown fuzz and dark brown or black bands around their abdomen. There are also Africanized Honeybees, European Honeybees, and Bumblebees, which are bigger and fluffier than a Honeybee on the island. Of course, there are other pollinators here, such as Wasps, Mud Daubers, Yellow Jackets, and Carpenter Bees.

But bees are king – and queen – of our proverbial hill. And when locals think about them their mouths start watering at the thought of their tasty by-produce: Honey.

Key Biscane has its very own apiary, which is a place where bees are kept to collect their honey.

Victoria Jackson runs a small business called “Key Bee Honey” in which she tends to hives in her backyard and sells the honey from her front porch.

“In 1982 my late husband, Ron Erbel, began caring for bees when he inherited some hives from a friend,” said Jackson. “There are now over 55 hives on Virginia Key and several more located on Key Biscayne which we monitor.”

Anyone can get involved with the work of tending bees by planting forage resources to draw the bees – such as planting a bee garden or by decorating your balcony with flowering plants.These industrious insects are drawn to milkweed, wild indigo, sun flowers, black-eyed susans, asters, ironweed and blazing stars.

If you want to get into the honey-gathering process, Jackson can help you get started.

“It is legal to have three hives at a private residence,” she said, “and we can teach people how to care for the hives, Then we will jar the honey, returning 10% of their yield to them.”

Also, to help protect the sensitive bee, instead of pesticides use natural repellents such as garlic or pheromone strips.

Besides its delicious sweet flavor, honey has many beneficial properties.

“Honey has three components: royal jelly, propolis and pollen,” said Jackson. “Each part has specific uses.”

Honey is an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent. People commonly use honey orally to treat coughs and topically to treat burns and promote wound healing.

Honey can also help fight allergies. According to the Mayo Clinic, the honey is produced by bees that pick up traces of pollen, and even though it’s only trace amounts if people eat it regularly the honey can build immunities to allergies.

To learn more about creating a hive, contact Victoria Jackson at: dragonboatbarbie@gmail.com