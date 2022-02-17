Beloved island resident Ron Erbel looks to further his legacy with scholarship fund

Retired Key Biscayne firefighter Ron Erbel, a Pennsylvania negative who moved to South Florida in 1960, has been a beloved fixture in the community as a firefighter with the Key Biscayne Fire Department until his retirement in 2019.

In 2001, Erbel was part of a specialized FEMA search and rescue team that included four others from the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department. They spent 17 days in New York working in the ruins of the Twin Towers following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was there that Erbel was exposed to chemicals and toxins that later caused him to be diagnosed with cancer.

Today, as he continues to battle cancer (he underwent back surgery this week), he is focused – as he has always been – on others.

Erbel, along with his wife, Victoria Jackson, is working on setting up a scholarship fund to help Key Biscayne firefighters, their children, and grandchildren, attend school and better themselves.

“I want to take care of our firefighters in any way we can,” Erbel told Islander News this week. He said the scholarship fund will be set up through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and will make applications available for those who have been with the KBFD for 15-plus years.

Erbel’s thinking on the 15-year threshold is simple. “After so many years, we know these folks are connected and want to be part of this great community of Key Biscayne.”

Melissa McCaughan White, executive director of the foundation, said they are honored to have the Ron Erbel Scholarship for Firefighters under its charitable umbrella.

“Ron is the personification of community,” she said. “He was a volunteer firefighter before we had a department. We look forward to working with him and Victoria to ensure the scholarship meets his wishes.”

Erbel hopes to cement his legacy with the scholarship. As he said in a 2020 Islander News interview, “It has been a great privilege for me to live in Key Biscayne for so many years, to have been able to raise my family here, to build so many valuable human connections and to give back to this community.”

Wife Victoria Jackson said the island community has been extremely supportive of Erbel as they tend to his treatments, procedures and hospital stays.

“We are so eternally grateful,” she said, adding that Amy Zambrano, who she calls “Our Island Angel,” has set up a meal train where they receive delicious meals every Sunday evening from a different person every week. Jackson also mentioned Yesenia Randazzo, owner of Randazzo by Yesenia, who has also sent meals.

Jackson is proud of how her husband is handling his situation. “They are tough conversations we need to have – and in the middle of all this, Ron's main concern is for others, to make sure they are OK.”

“He is a special person who has padded my heart with so much love and faith,” she said.