Beloved St Agnes Academy teacher retires after 30 years

Debi Vernon Portela, a longtime St. Agnes Academy teacher and Key Biscayne resident who has impacted the lives of untold numbers of students, is retiring at the end of the academic school year.

After her 30 years of service to the school and the parish, Portela will be missed as an integral part of St. Agnes and the community.

“The beauty of teaching for me is each new school year you have the opportunity to begin anew, and make a difference in a child’s life,” said Portela.

To honor her decades of teaching, there will be a special retirement “Caravan” at 2:30 p.m. on June 4 at St. Agnes Academy. Her former students and community members are invited to participate in the caravan so they can wave, shout, display signs or use noise makers to let Portela feel their love and thanks.

Portela will all be by the auditorium/cafeteria to witness the procession along with school faculty and staff.

There is also a video compilation of well wishes being created by the IT department at St. Agnes. Anyone wishing to add their special thanks can submit a short video message to; https://tinyurl.com/debiportela If you have any questions about the event, call Cristina Torres, the registrar at St. Agnes, at (305) 361-3245.

Looking back

Portela’s parents, Richard and Jane, moved to Key Biscayne in 1951 and opened Vernon’s Sundries, which in 1954 added a pharmacy and became Vernon’s Drugstore. She and her brother Robert (Buzz) were born nearby at Mercy Hospital.

Growing up on the island, she attended Key Biscayne Elementary and graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School. Later she married Jorge Portela, her high school sweetheart, and they had three children: Jorge (J.P.), Christine, and Jenna, all of whom grew up on the key and attended St. Agnes.

Portela was hired by former St. Agnes principal Sheila Cruise. Her first teaching assignment was with the two year olds, then she moved up to pre-K 3, where she worked with longtime teaching assistant, Virginia Rosser. After many years working with the “little ones” she moved up again, and spent the rest of her career with first, second and third grade students.

In her 30 years at St. Agnes, Portela watched Key Biscayne and the school grow. She touched countless lives. Her former pre-kindergarten students fondly remember learning the alphabet using “The Letter People.”

Parents have appreciated her energetic teaching style and nurturing ways. Her colleagues were fortunate to benefit from her leadership and guidance.

"Teaching has been a great experience but after 30 years it’s time for a change. I will miss being with the children," Portela recently told the Islander's Bill Durham. "I would like to thank Mrs Rivera and the St Agnes Academy administration, my fellow teachers and all the parents who make this work so meaningful," added Portela.

Debi Vernon Portela will be remembered with affection and appreciation for a lifelong career teaching generations of Key Biscayne’s children. Remember to drive by St. Agnes on June 4th to say thank you.