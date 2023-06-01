Better safe than sorry: Village Fire Chief stresses need for residents to prepare homes and themselves for hurricane season

It's been six years since Hurricane Irma swarmed Florida and forced Key Biscayne residents out of their homes for the first time since Andrew in '92.

But despite only occasional instances where evacuation orders have been issued, it's never a good time to let your guard down.

Especially since the consensus from last week's news conference at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration headquarters calls for storms to be "developing faster.”

“They're stronger, and they last longer," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Key Biscayne is in Evacuation Zone A, meaning residents would be the first to get the call to move out.

"We're going to stress early evacuation (even before word comes from Emergency Management teams or the Governor's office)," said Eric Lang, Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief. "When you compare us to 2017, there's a lot more people now in South Florida."

Lang said he, along with Village Manager Steve Williamson, Police Chief Frank Sousa and Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger have "been working very hard over the last six months to review what occurred last hurricane season and previous hurricane seasons."

In fact, they took a trip to Florida's west coast and visited the Lee County Emergency Operations Center and toured Sanibel Island, which took the brunt of Hurricane Ian's devastating 130 mph-plus winds and 12-foot storm surge (Ian accounted for 149 deaths in Florida).

They also spoke to state emergency officials several times and with officials from other counties to "see how they prepared and what they experienced during a hurricane," Lang said.

Now, the Village staff is planning an exercise next week to polish procedures in evacuations and re-entry to the island.

"We're training our personnel that the Village is ready to respond, and I'm confident they are," Lang said.

All along the Rickenbacker Causeway and stretching into nearby Brickell, "we're all in the A zone, all in the same category,” Lang said. “So, when the County calls (for an evacuation), don't be surprised if (you heard it from us earlier).”

Now is the best time to outline a hurricane plan for your family and home, he said. Know how you'll prepare your property before evacuating, and have a destination set.

In addition, those who are elderly, or have special needs or medical situations, should now coordinate with the Fire Rescue Department – call (305) 365-8989 – to get on their list.

"We're very focused on the senior population and those with special medical needs," Lang said.

So, who is required to leave the island if a potentially dangerous storm approaches?

"Well, (if) it is a mandatory evacuation, choosing to stay would be at your own risk," Lang said. "In my experience, having gone to other areas, both in Florida and outside of Florida (to help with) hurricane response, if you survive (you) want to leave. There's no power, no gas, the mosquitoes are awful ...

"You might as well secure a plan instead of betting on what's after."

Lang also said they will be collecting the names of relatives for those staying put, but accounting for all that "makes our jobs harder."

He strongly suggests signing up for the Village Information Network (VIN) app to receive text messages on approaching storms and evacuation procedures.

"We do our best to keep you up to date on Key Biscayne," Lang said.

But, he also encourages residents to tune in to the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center in Miami (through social media) and local TV affiliates to get the broader picture.

NOAA officials are predicting 12-17 total named storms this year, of which 5-9 could become hurricanes, with 1-4 of those "major" hurricanes.

If the time comes, Lang said, it's simple: "Prepare your homes and get out."