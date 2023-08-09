Beware of this colorful flower growing in Florida – it could kill you

Summer is a great time to wake up and smell the flowers–but check twice if you’re in Florida. There’s a deadly plant that looks like a flower growing around the state, and it could be fatal to the touch.

Oleander (Nerium oleander), also known as rose bay, is a gorgeous plant that looks absolutely harmless from afar. Usually growing pink flowers (though it comes in red, white, yellow, and orange as well) and thick leaves that feel like leather, it’s easy to marvel at their beauty.

The plant originates from the Mediterranean region to India and southern China, and is most often found in hot areas on the coasts of the United States. With family ties to frangipani and milkweed, other poisonous plants, it’s no surprise it has carried on the legacy.

Oleander is completely toxic, from its flowers to its leaves and stems. It contains cardiac glycosides–oleandrin, nerin, digitoxigenin, and olinerin–with oleandrin being its most poisonous element.

It is considered an evergreen shrub, paying no mind to Florida’s grilling heat–even in the summertime. Oleander’s poisonous nature is an innate defense tactic, so that any herbivores in the wild cannot eat it and survive.

Many are familiar with the plant as ex-President Doland Trump suggested it could cure COVID-19. After speaking with his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and MyPillow creator Mike Lindell, he announced his support for oleandrin supplements, though most of the scientific community disagreed with his claim.

Scientists were worried that the testing process would be more fatal than beneficial. Since oleander is so poisonous, using any of its derivatives is highly dangerous. Regardless, many patients do take medication containing oleandrin, and it's still incredibly easy to overdose.

Humans and animals who are unlucky enough to inhale burning oleander or ingest it often can experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and dizziness, as well as irregular heartbeats and cardiac arrest.

Poisoning can occur acutely or chronically:

1. Acute poisoning: when you undergo a single exposure to the plant’s poison, which causes intense symptoms that are felt quickly. This type of poisoning (as well as its symptoms) are usually treatable.

2. Chronic poisoning: when you’ve been consistently exposed to the plant for days, months, or years. Your symptoms might show up later on, which can buy you some time to treat them.

Though in most cases oleander doesn’t cause immediate death, fatality is always a possibility. Next time you’re out and about in the middle of nature, take a look at the plants around you to make sure there aren’t any poisonous ones lurking in the shadows.

