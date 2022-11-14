Big TV anniversary, new use for beach seaweed, Miss Key Biscayne crowned, and other items making news in 1985

Seventh Annual Lighthouse Run

The application forms are out and plans are running smoothly for the Lighthouse Run, set for November 16. Several top local runners have indicated they will enter this 10K race, now in its seventh year.

The names of the men’s and women’s open division winners, as well as the top Key Biscayne winners, will be added to the trophy, which features the names of all winners since the first race was held in 1979.

Previous winners in the Key Biscayne residents division, and their times, are as follows.

Men:

Carlos de la Cruz (1979) 35:15;

Andy Softley (1980) 37:35;

Dick Cartwright (1981) 33.22;

Dick Cartwright (1982) 33:14;

Mike Mahoney (1983) 33:17;

Mike Mahoney (1984) 32:30.

Women:

Lara Nicholson (1979) 50:30;

Birgit Lowenstein (1980) 48:42;

Beverly DeWitt (1981) 49:47;

Michelle Estevez (1982) 47:42;

Michelle Estevez (1983) 44:26;

Mary Ann Syms (1984) 46:21.

30 years with Channel 2

Two Key Biscayners have been instrumental in making WPBT Channel 2 what it is today, on the brink of its 30th Anniversary of broadcasting. According to president and CEO George Dooley, the channel now ranks third among the nation’s 270 public television stations in audience size.

Mr. Dooley and John Felton, the vice-president in charge of programming, have been with Channel 2 since it went on the air August 12, 1955, as Florida’s first and the nation’s seventh public television station.

The station has come a long way since those days, when it transmitted in black and white for three hours on weekday nights with personnel largely drawn from the Dade County School Board.

The Shorakas, both born in Tehran, have lived on the Key for two years with their sons, Hamid and Saeed.

The family left Iran 15 years ago and went to Switzerland in order for their sons to continue their studies abroad. After spending five years in Switzerland, they came to the United States ten years ago for their sons to study at the University of Miami. They have owned Pretty Boutique, which is located in The Square Shopping Center, for four years

New use for Crandon’s Park’s seaweed

Beach aesthetics have traditionally dictated a preference for what has come to be known in travel brochures as the “pristine” beach — long expanses of crystalline white sand unspoiled by nasty, greenish-brown, murky tendrils of seaweed.

As a result, beaches are raked (an activity that may or may not cause erosion — no one agrees) and the seaweed is collected into neat mounds for disposal elsewhere. But where, in the case of Crandon Park, is elsewhere?

For years the seaweed has been stowed in the woods adjacent to the park — a practice some environmentalists would question because they see the presence of heavy machinery thrashing about in the fragile hammocks as equivalent to a bull in the china closet.

And there is a lot of it. Key Biscayne’s proximity to the Sargasso Sea makes it a virtual harvesting ground for sargassum — the species of seaweed found here.

Several years ago Jim Holland, beach manager for Crandon, took the idea of a “harvesting ground” and ran with it. He saw a way to dispose of the seaweed in an ecologically sound manner and save money at the same time by combining sargassum with several other elements to produce a commercially viable, organic fertilizer.

In the last 18 months, three loads of sargassum have been gathered from Crandon and sent to a fertilizer manufacturing facility in Roswell, GA.

RENT - Lovely 3BR/2BA UNFURNISHED HOME. Extra-large Florida room, washer, dryer, Beach Club membership, $800 per month includes lawn and water.

UNFURNISHED APARTMENT 2 BR/2BA. Central air, marble floor, one block from the beach, $725 per month.

