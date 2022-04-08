If you want to become more involved and like to attend or watch meetings, the Village of Key Biscayne is providing front-row seats to four key community gatherings this coming week.

Every resident will likely be impacted by at least one of these topics in some way.

The lineup

MONDAY, April 11: The Education in Our Schools community meeting, hosted by Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Why it's important: Last month, Mayor Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson met new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, specifically regarding residents’ concerns with the Key Biscayne K-8 Community School administration. Those concerns (lack of communication from school leaders, shutting out parental volunteers, etc.) had been intensifying, first at a PTA meeting with district school officials and then during a Key Biscayne Education Advisory Board Zoom meeting.

“We had a very positive, frank discussion about the K-8 school, its importance to our community and the Village’s commitment to supporting it,” Mayor Davey said as Spring Break had gotten under way.

Watch it live: The public meeting will be available on VKB TV Ch. 77 and Zoom, using meeting ID 231 627 8415.

TUESDAY, April 12: The Art in Public Places Board Meeting takes place at 10:30 a.m.-noon in the Building, Planning and Zoning Conference Room. The meeting is open to the public.

Why it's important: Todd Hofferberth, Parks and Recreation Director, is the staff liaison for the seven-member committee, which is meeting for the first time since the COVID outbreak.

A good portion of the meeting for the seven-member panel is coming up with ideas for artistic enhancements of quality and universal value, and presenting them to Village Council, based on the Village's Art in Public Places Ordinance of 2001.

Some of their ideas have translated into the reflecting pools at Village Oval, the Pleated Gnomon sundial at the Village Green playground, and the artistic Dragonfly and Pelican along Crandon Boulevard, two of eight pieces of artwork the Village purchased from, just to name a few.

Watch it live: You'll have to attend this meeting in person to watch it live as it will not be televised.

TUESDAY, April 12: The Village Council's regular meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber. The meeting is open to the public.

Why it's important: The Charter Revision Board's Final Report, the first in 10 years, will be presented to Council members for their approval. There are seven amendments proposed for the Charter, which will go to the voters in November.

Also on the agenda is an ordinance relating to golf carts and slow-moving vehicles, another on clearing up rules for campaign finance reports, and yet another on how stormwater utility fees are to be determined.

Other topics include:

An update from the Strategic Vision Board

Streetlight assessment plan

Follow-ups on Monday's community school meeting with Mayor Davey;

Request from Council member Ed London to revisit the city's noise ordinance

Resolutions to acquire a new marine patrol vessel

Installing a public beach access at Island House

Finalizing a term agreement to use athletic fields at St. Agnes.

Watch it live: You may attend in person or watch on Ch. 77 or Zoom, with the meeting ID 231 627 8415. You may dial in using Zoom telephone numbers +1 301 715 8592; +1 312 626 6799; or +1 929 202 6099 and adding the meeting ID

THURSDAY, April 14: The Crandon Boulevard Design & Assessments meeting takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Why it's important: Village Manager Steve Williamson and staff will be on hand to show traffic and safety improvements that are under way or are being considered for the sake of relieving congestion and protecting pedestrians and bicyclists.

Among the topics will be potential new rules governing golf cart accessibility on and around the boulevard in the interest of safety.

Watch it live: You may attend in person. No live TV or Zoom capability is planned.