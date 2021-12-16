Bill Baggs makes “perfect” Itinerary list

Key Biscayne residents who often stroll through Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park know the beauty and calmness the park offers. Well, now it has been incorporated into the “Perfect 3 Days in Miami Itinerary” list.

The website DestGuides, this month published a list of things Miami visitors should enjoy during an 3-day stay.

Along with Bill Baggs, other suggested places to visit include visiting South Pointe Park, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Wynwood Walls, the Perez Art Museum Miami and Little Havana.

We venture to say, that while the list does provide a feel for Miami’s dynamic culture, they omitted spending a day strolling through Key Biscayne’s shops and restaurants.

