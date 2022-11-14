Bill Baggs support group awarded grant to increase recycling and educational material

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park visitors soon will be learning more about reducing litter and the benefits of recycling as part of a $17,500 community grant awarded to the all-volunteer organization, Friends of Cape Florida, Inc.

Along beach access points, new recycling containers and on-site educational information, both in Spanish and English, will be available to park attendees. Coupled with current resources, visitors can collect recyclables and litter as they walk the beach and bring it back to collection stations for proper disposal.

The project also will serve as a pilot program for a larger initiative by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to reduce litter and increase recycling at Florida’s state parks, eventually making its way to the likes of local school groups and scouting organizations.

The Florida Beverage Association (FBA), in partnership with the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA), announced the grant award this past week.

Friends of Cape Florida will work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to coordinate messages that reflect the best recycling practices, including strategic placement of recycling bins to increase the amount of recyclables collected.

Nearly 1 million visitors head to the scenic park at the end of Key Biscayne each year, said Nancy Levitt Davis, president of the Friends of Cape Florida, Inc..

“Together, we can reach our shared goal of less waste, and that’s good for Florida State Parks and our planet,” she said in a news release.

The Friends of Cape Florida State Park Inc. is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2000 to support the park and to help conserve and enhance the wildlife and other resources of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Donations are used to directly support the park in its mission to provide quality resource-based recreation through visitor services, interpretive programs and lighthouse exhibits.

The American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America also is a 501(c)(3) organization that strives to make a significant contribution to the health of local communities by providing grants to support community organizations that work to advance both the physical health of their local citizens and the environmental health of their communities.

“This investment will help build on the great work that Friends of Cape Florida is already leading in our community,” said Liz DeWitt, president and CEO of the Florida Beverage Association.