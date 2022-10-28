This coming week, Key Biscayne residents will have an opportunity to make a difference and help those in need by participating in a community blood drive and health check.

The red bloodmobile will be parked outside of the Community Center on Wednesday, November 2 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Besides providing an invaluable donation that will be put to good use, all donors will receive a $20 eGift Card*, a OneBlood Plush Blanket, and a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening.

An ID is required to donate blood, and appointments are encouraged. To reserve your spot, please visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 69564.

*There is one offer per donor, per donation. There is no cash value, and gift cards are non-transferable. Gifts may vary. For more information, visit oneblood.org/details or click here.