Boat accident off Key Biscayne leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

Two boats, carrying a dozen people between them, collided Friday night in Key Biscayne in a serious accident that left 10 injured, some with serious injuries, and two dead.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the area around the Nixon Beach sandbanks.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew recovered one of the bodies from the water, while a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew airlifted a man to Ryder Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Miami Fire Rescue Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez. told local channel 10 news that the injured were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

According to a Saturday report in the Miami Herald, a Coast Guard crew from Miami Beach found the other victim after a search into Saturday morning.

The names of the victims have not been released.