Boating July 4th weekend? Miami-Dade marinas encouraging boaters to plan ahead

The upcoming July 4th weekend is usually one of the busiest and most popular times for boating, and the big turnout can translate into long lines and wait times as well as lack of parking.

To plan around the busy time, boaters can sign up for the Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts – click here – which keeps you updated via text alerts on traffic and parking conditions, updated availability of ramps, and issues such as hazardous weather conditions.

Miami-Dade Parks operate six full-service marinas, including Crandon Marina. You can reach Crandon Marina at 305-361-1281. The office is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The boat ramp is open 24 hours.

Close by, you also have Rickenbacker Marina which usually opens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. although hours could vary for the July 4th holiday. You can reach them at (305) 361-1900.

The other five marinas are Bill Bird Marina on Collins Ave, Black Point Park & Marina in South Dade, Herbert Hoover Marina in Homestead, Matheson Marina off Old Cutler Road and Pelican Harbor Marina off NW 79 Street.

Amenities, such as wet slips, dry storage, boat ramps, transient dockage, fuel, bait and tackle, and diving facilities, vary by location.

Miami-Dade County urges boaters to prepare before heading out, making sure boating equipment is in good, serviceable condition and that life jackets are on board.

For the county’s marina website, click here.