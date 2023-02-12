Brazilian Night to raise funds for Haitian children needing cancer treatments

The Key Biscayne Beach Club will host the Brazilian Night fundraiser on Feb. 24 to benefit Flying High for Haiti, a Key Biscayne-based nonprofit that supports school children and the village Ile a Vache in southeastern Haiti.

This marks the seventh year for the fundraiser, a “white attire” featuring a Brazilian rodizio buffet, live art, a jazz performance by Rose Max & Ramatis Moraes and a Samba show, plus raffles, prizes and an open bar.

This year, proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help Haitian children suffering from cancer, ensuring they receive radiotherapy treatment. The children must travel to the Dominican Republic for the treatment because it doesn’t exist in Haiti.

Flying High for Haiti has been working at the Ile a Vache school for years, always under challenging conditions.

“There are already many years of work. Never giving up. Little by little. Eight classrooms have been built at the school.... It has changed a lot. Now it has an infirmary, a library and an art center. In 2016 we had the hurricane and last year the earthquake. Despite everything, the school always kept up well,” said Ines Lozano, founder and president of Flying High for Haiti.

Haiti has been in a state of social and political chaos for some time. Armed groups of criminal gangs in Haiti threaten the population and the government. They have blocked roads, making it almost impossible for aid organizations to assist the population.

“I went a year ago, when there was a truce between the armed groups,” Inés said. “But after a week the truce ended and we could not return because the roads were closed. I had to return with a plane from World War II, from some missionaries.”

With the instability in Haiti, this year the funds raised at Brazilian Night will be used to address the need to secure free radiotherapy, in addition to travel to the Dominican Republic, lodging and food throughout the treatment.

If you go…

What: VII Brazilian Night, Feb., 24, 2023

Where: Key Biscayne Beach Club

Featuring: Brazilian Barbecue y Caipirinhas, Jazz with Rose Max and Ramatis Moraes, Bossa Nova live, DJ Blat, Live art, Photo Booth, Open Bar.

Dress: Casual chic, white dress or outfit.

Tickets: Early Bird, $90; after February 17, $120. Visit Eventbrite.com and search for Brazilian Night or click here.