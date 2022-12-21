Building certification, high-rise sprinklers and Christmas trees among other Council news from Tuesday meeting

During their last Village Council meeting os 2022, Councilmembers dealt with a packed agenda, which included:

* Building Official Rene Velazco said, of the 37 buildings (through the 1982 origins) that are up for re-certification, 13 have been completed, and the other 24 have submitted reports. "Some are just single permits; some may take two years," he said.

Velazco already is working with property owners of 1983-built buildings, which will face tighter county and state restrictions.

* Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang is working on code compliance for the island's 26 high-rise buildings (75 feet or more, or 6-7 floors) that must have fully working fire sprinkler systems. Twelve are built to full compliance (likely newer than 1980 when built) and 14 are not fully compliant.

"Three are working through the process," he said, "and two buildings have not taken any action."

* Councilman Caplan said the quandary the Key Biscayne Community Church was in after being scammed by a Christmas tree broker actually resulted in a heartwarming story, thanks to the generosity of many.

* Councilman Fernando Vazquez praised the folks associated with the successful Piano Festival, while Moss thanked the WinterFest folks, as did Councilman Oscar Sardinas, who said, "The Village outdid itself once again."

* The next Village Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a new 6:30 p.m. start time, to be followed by a Wednesday, Feb. 15 meeting, also at 6:30.