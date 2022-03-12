Hard to imagine that South Florida we can go from almost record warm temperatures on Thursday and Friday, to most of Miami-Dade County – including Key Biscayne – waking up in the 50’s Sunday morning.

This is all caused by a “bomb cyclone” moving into South Florida Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, a bomb cyclone is defined as the central pressure of a low-pressure system dropping at least 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

A rip current advisory has been issued for Coastal Miami-Dade from Sunday morning to Monday evening, with dangerous rip currents expected. Swimmers should use caution.

