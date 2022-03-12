Bundle up; island to wake up in the 50’s Sunday as area is under rip current advisory

Hard to imagine that South Florida we can go from almost record warm temperatures on Thursday and Friday, to most of Miami-Dade County – including Key Biscayne – waking up in the 50’s Sunday morning.

This is all caused by a “bomb cyclone” moving into South Florida Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, a bomb cyclone is defined as the central pressure of a low-pressure system dropping at least 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

A rip current advisory has been issued for Coastal Miami-Dade from Sunday morning to Monday evening, with dangerous rip currents expected. Swimmers should use caution.

