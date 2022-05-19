School advisory committee

At a recent meeting of the Key Biscayne Community School Advisory Committee, teachers described how aides in the classroom are being used to help both teachers and students alike. The Committee decided to raise money to hire additional aides for next year. A fund drive will be held within the next few weeks.

Parents who recently observed reading and math classes shared reports about what they say. For those parents unable to attend the meeting, the reports may be viewed in the school office.

Silver Sands bungalows

The Silver Sands Motel received approval to use two cottages that used to be on the Key Colony property as bungalow villas. Last week, the Dade County Zoning Appeals Board granted the variances, which were needed due to the requirement that motel units must be attached to one another and that “bungalows” must consist of at least ten units.

Mercy Hospital benefit

Miguel and Alicia Suarez admire the prints exhibited at a recent wine and cheese tasting sponsored by the Mercy Hospital Medical Staff Wives. All proceeds from the gala affair went to the linear accelerator fund.

The good life

Underwater may be one of the few un-investigated areas for travel agent Jim Eraso, but he is working on that. He is already familiar with travel by land, sea, and air — and now he has developed an interest in scuba diving.

Spelling champ

Angela Johnson won the title of Champion Speller for Key Biscayne Community School by taking top honors at the school spelling bee. Angela will compete in the next level of the contest later this month at Barry College.

Grade-level winners were: sixth, Pilar Evans; fifth, Tina Kalogeras; fourth, Christine Quinn; third, Sheri Levine; second, Eddie Zuccarello; and first, Sylvia Rossi-Montero.

Note: Pilar Evans is the Daughter of Islander News political cartoonist Peter Evans

Out and about

Spotted shopping on the Key this week was Pat Molinari, who recently completed the Islander News residents’ survey. “I hope merchants will use the results of the survey to do what they need to do to improve their businesses.”

The response to the questionnaire has been very gratifying. We thank you for your interest and for the time and thought you put into filling it out. We have received enough responses to be able to discover some trends in buying habits of Key Biscayners.

Missing Bimini top

Our mirth-ridden sympathy is extended to the Yacht Club member who was in such a hurry to get to the boat races last weekend that he left his Bimini top on the neighboring craft, which hadn’t been moved for three years. (For those who don’t know, a Bimini top is an umbrella-like fabric top stretched over a metal frame.)

Of course that was the day the out-of-town owner gave friends permission to use the boat—and away it sailed with the Bimini top. The name of the craft, by the way, is Hi-jack.

