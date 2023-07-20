The bus that connects Key Biscayne with the city of Miami and the Brickell station changes its name and route as of next week, as announced by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) that its Better Bus Network program is underway.

Effective Monday, July 24, Key Biscayne Route B is renamed Route 26 (all lettered routes will be changed to numbers), and service frequency will be improved with more buses during peak hours:

Bus service every 10-12 minutes during peak hours: 6 am - 9 am and 4 pm - 7 pm

Bus service every 30 minutes during off-peak hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. m. to 4:00 p.m. m.

Bus service every 40-60 minutes during off-peak hours: 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. m. to 6:00 a.m. m. and from 7:00 p.m. m. to 12:00 a.m. m.

Due to the low number of passengers that were transported on one of the entrance routes to the island, the county will suspend the Harbor Drive route and maintains the Crandon Blvd.

The City of Key Biscayne makes sure that bus riders still have a way to get to that sector of the island. To do this, free Freebee vehicles will be on standby near Paradise Park to serve passengers who need to travel north of W. McIntyre. An additional Freebee will be on standby on West Mashta Drive to serve passengers south of W. McIntyre, including Mashta Island.