Busy summer for A Zero Waste Culture team continues building program

Even through the scorching summer heat, A Zero Waste Culture (AZWC) continues to provide an essential composting service to Key Biscayne and beyond.

Teenagers of MAST, La Salle, Coral Gables High, and other high schools have performed numerous sifting days at Bill Baggs State Park, where finished soil was strained through a sifter built by a group of AZWC volunteers.

“I enjoyed the sifting days, and getting to see another part of the composting cycle,” said volunteer Isabel Del Valle McGuinness. “For over a year now my family has been part of the green bucket movement, using the soil we get from composting to grow vegetables. I really enjoy it and I think more people should participate in composting.”

This sifted soil is distributed to a variety of places, including AZWC members, Lotus House, Sunset Elementary, The Gables Garden Project at Coral Gables high school, Finca Morada, and more.

“Although the process requires a lot of work, the experience is great thanks to the AZWC team and the sense of community you get from helping out,” said Cristobal Muñoz, a MAST Junior.

AZWC continues to sell the finished soil through partners like The Little River Cooperative. All of these efforts have contributed to greater soil quality in our region, while reducing the island’s carbon footprint.

MAST Academy Senior Sebastian Curiel, who is now the lead intern in charge of volunteers and community service hours, said he is “extremely happy” to be a part of the change in the community. “I believe that AZWC opens many doors which allows us to educate others about the impacts we have on our planet.”