Several upcoming meetings in the Village will be of high interest to Key Biscayne residents.

- At 10 a.m. Saturday, the public can get a look at the final Vision Plan presented by the Village’s Vision Board in the Lighthouse Room of the Community Center.

The Vision Plan – what your community could look like in the future, based on many of your ideas – includes a number of enhancements and improvements to alleviate traffic (such as a potential alternate road at the entryway into the Village); increase bicycle and pedestrian safety; and streetscape designs to offset flooding.

- Public budget hearings will take place Sept. 6 in Council Chamber B and Sept. 21 in Council Chamber C, both at 6 p.m.

Mayor Mike Davey on Wednesday night wanted to temper concerns of residents who believe property taxes will rise just because the millage cap rate has been set at a higher level than last year. He said: “We intend to bring it down (from that) and it’s gonna take some work in September to do that.”

In addition, Miami-Dade County’s two public budget hearings will be held Sept. 8 and Sept. 20.

- The next Village Council meeting will be Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

The November meeting date has now been changed, from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, when a new mayor will be in place along with three newly elected Council members.