Call for entries to Islander News student writing competition

If you are a 6th to 12th grade student enrolled in Miami-Dade County schools you can enter a new competition to be published in an Islander News print edition.

Whether you call Key Biscayne home or a relaxing weekend destination, there is no denying it is a special place filled with beautiful scenery and a diverse community.

Essay Topic: How can we maintain the beauty of Key Biscayne?

Contest Information:

– Submissions must be between 100-300 words

– Submissions must be submitted on or before Oct. 15, 2023

– You do not have to be a Key Biscayne resident to enter

– For questions or to submit your essay, contact: editor@islandernews.com

You can also upload your essay to this link.