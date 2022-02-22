Call for Village Council’s diligence on Rickenbacker plan

Editor’s Note. This letter was sent to Mayor Mike Davey and Village Council Members and shared with Islander News.

Mr. Mayor and Council Members:

I am here in support of Agenda Item 13A.

It is modeled after what Servando Parapar and I proposed to the Mayor in 2019 and he brought to Council then. At that time the Council did not take any action but, after our recent experiences, I trust it will be better received this evening.

Before suggesting some enhancements to the Resolution in Item 13A, I want to make brief general comments. A resident driven process united Key Biscayne in opposition to the privatization of the Rickenbacker and the results showed that with knowledge, skill, diplomacy, and strength we can prevail at County Hall. Bravo to all!

I am also here to suggest that we can’t rest. The last three Mayors of Miami-Dade have sought to divest the County of the Rickenbacker and we can be sure that future efforts are already on someone’s drawing board. The Causeway is our “driveway” and the recent articles in the Miami Herald exposing the real toll rates on the Rickenbacker and the additional public subsidy being sought for the Monorail to Miami Beach, under a process similar to that undertaken for the Rickenbacker, show the perils we avoided.

Now my suggestions for the Resolution:

- Establish the goal. A mobility focus that must be multi-modal and safe for all users.

- Establish the purpose. To create a template for improvements of the Rickenbacker that enjoys broad public support from both residents of Key Biscayne and users from around Miami-Dade.

- Establish the parameters. Examine all aspects of the Causeway, including amenities like Crandon Park, the golf course, and concepts like an overpass, viaducts, or such.

- Establish the implementer. Key Biscayne itself, Miami-Dade, the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or the State of Florida. Possibly a combination of all.

- Establish the funding sources. Local, state, and/or federal. Include the participation of other local sources, access to the State Transportation Trust Fund, and national infrastructure dollars.

- Establish a task force. Of residents knowledgeable of transportation and involved with the Rickenbacker issue to help shepherd the process.

Mr. Mayor, I fully support Item 13A. I trust you and the Council will accept these suggestions in the helpful spirit in which they have been offered. Thank you.

Fausto Gomez