We permanent residents of Key Biscayne pay a significant portion of any toll both for commerce and visitors. We are totally dependent on the Rickenbacker Causeway as the sole access to our homes and community. As such, we should be fully informed about what is planned and how our toll money is being used to modify “our” causeway. Ideally, we should also have our say in all matters Causeway.

The current proposal seemingly cuts Key Biscayne out. My specific concerns fall in these categories:

PLANS.

There has been scant information provided to the public. I have not been able to find where there are demolition and construction plans, or what property is being transferred and can the lessee change its use. There has been nothing offered with the exception of a “cartoon” video and various nonspecific dumbed down sketches. Under county bidding rules we are in a quiet period now, but the “cyclists dream” Plan “Z” has been around for at least five years. During this time it could have been explained visually by the main proponent, who is an architect with a large staff that produces visual depictions or planned buildings regularly. To me, it looks as if what is being planned is being hidden from the public

FINANCING.

Under their proposal, who will wind up with our toll revenues, and how exactly will it be used? Previous bond issues permitted the use of “excess” funds to include the construction and purchase of County buildings, plus major “temporary” repairs of the Venetian Causeway. I would assume the planned improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway will be the absolutely necessary replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge, the “Cyclists Dream Plan Z,” decks on the High Bridge, and who knows what else on the Miami/Miami Dade County portions of the Causeway and in Crandon Park. If some is on City or County land, they should sponsor the bond issues and own the improvements. In that case those municipal entities have to approve and permit the project. Please recognize this list does not include The Village of Key Biscayne.

CARS PAY BUT NOT BIKES.

While this project is designed to make it easier for cyclists to enter our Village in greater numbers, acting as a magnet to attract more cyclists, they pay nothing. Key residents who are motorists, who are financing this project, have little or no say about its design, financing or future use -- except through a possible future County hearing, where our testimony will mean little or nothing. It is my view that the presentation as a Request for Proposal is structured to avoid public input.

ENVIRONMENTAL.

The bay bottom, under and next to the Bear Cut Bridge, will be disturbed and require permits from numerous government entities -- all of which require studies and completed plans. Environmental impact statements along with analysis of the effects on specific flora and fauna. What areas of Crandon Park will the project disturb and what environmental effect will that have? Wouldn’t the private trust that controls Crandon Park, and which drove the Miami Open out of the Park, have a say in what changes are made in the park? If so, why doesn’t our municipality have a say?

SOLUTION.

If we do not mount a strong lobbying campaign, which I imagine the applicants have already done (and can now hide behind the RFP County rules) -- we can only complain at future permit hearings. That would be of no avail, however. The applicant will have already essentially become owners as a lessee of the Causeway for the next 80 years. Thus, the Village has to stop the RFP process, push every municipality and agency for information, and then create our own proposal. The Village must gain control of the one roadway that, if turned into a cyclorama, will negatively impact the future of Key Biscayne.

I think the effort to gain control of Our Causeway should be paramount. And it should involve replacing and repairing the Bear Cut Bridge, plus any other bridge and structure that comprises the Causeway -- and which will also protect the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.