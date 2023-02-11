Calling all aspiring Key Biscayne artists who love the island

Key Biscayne has been described as island paradise for its beauty and local lifestyle. Now, a local merchant is inviting artists to submit works that capture the essence of what makes the island special.

The Golden Hog has launched the first “I LOVE KB” Valentine’s Day art contest, where they want Key Biscayne artists ages 8 on up to illustrate what they love most about the Village.

The drawings should be letter size (8-1/2” X 11”) and can be color, paint or digital design.

Winner will receive a $250 gift card and have their work published in a March edition of Islander News. The winning art will also be used in a The Golden Hog t-shirt or store paper bags. Second place winner will receive a $100 gift card.

Deadline for submitting artwork is February 28. The submission can be made at The Golden Hog Market in Harbor Plaza, at 91 Harbor Drive, os as a PDF email to contest@thegoldenhogmarket.com. Include the artist’s name, date of birth and telephone number with all submissions..