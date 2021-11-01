Runners, joggers, and walkers will soon be enjoying a couple of refurbished pathways among the vegetation, including the one at Calusa Park, near the entrance of Key Biscayne, to go along with the tennis courts and picnic tables already there.

Monday, the pathway — which has been referred to as “non-existent” in one visitor’s review — was closed as crews began a two-day assignment to repair and add gravel to the path at the park, located at 6702 Crandon Blvd.

Village officials said, “The refurbishment will lead to better, safer access to and from Calusa Park for walkers, cyclists and golf cart drivers.”

Crews also will begin replacing the Village Green Walking Pathway early next year.