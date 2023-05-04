Club challenges county over alleged money mismanagement

The Key Biscayne Music and Drama Club has decided to take legal action against the Miami-Dade County Park and Recreation Department for what the club has called "mismanagement of the funds the club provided to the county" for the restoration of the Calusa Playhouse.

Carol-Ann Rudy Friedberg, the club's president, said the group has sought the advice of two attorneys, who will represent the organization pro bono, as well as a legal consultant. Club members are waiting for the attorneys to decide which course of action to take legally, she said.

"As soon as we're ready," Rudy Friedberg explained, "we will be filing a suit and it will be for breach of contract and damages to the club itself as an organization. It's certainly hurt our reputation.

Bobbie Savage named 1997-98 Miami-Dade Elementary science teacher of the year

Savage received a $500 stipend, as well as recognition at an awards ceremony. Savage, a science teacher for gifted students, has taught at KBCS for 13 years.

Former Councilmembers criticize condition of Calusa; manager responds

Neglected, vandalized and graffiti strewn. While that might sound like a New York City subway station, the description was just as appropriate for the condition of Calusa Park until two former Village Councilmembers got involved.

Ray Sullivan and Raul Llorente fired off letters to Village manager Sam Kissinger about the declining condition of the park. Key residents who used the park regularly, such as Julio Avello, also were frustrated with the "letting go" of the park.

Someone venturing into Calusa a few weeks back would have seen a water fountain ripped out of the wall, two coke machines toppled in the middle of the sidewalk, tennis screens shredded and flapping in the wind, bathroom walls covered with graffiti and bathroom fixtures in need of repair or replacement.

Kissinger acted quickly to address the concerns of Sullivan and Llorente. The coke machines were removed before Sullivan's letter was sent. Tennis screens have been removed and new ones were put up on Friday. New tennis nets are also on order. Bathrooms are now being maintained twice daily and Kissinger is sending out a letter to the county for permission to paint the bathrooms and replace the fixtures which the Village Council approved at its last meeting.

"I really appreciate the work the manager and Nuñez (Armando, public works supervisor) did," Llorente said. "They responded quickly."

Kissinger disputed that the park was in a state of neglect. "No, I don't view it that way," he said. "We pride ourselves on the maintenance of our facilities." Kissinger pointed out that the grass in the park is cut on a regular basis.

"If we were going to let Calusa go to hell that would have been part of it," he said.

It was a trashy holiday on the Key

Key Biscayne saw perhaps its busiest Memorial Day weekend yet, as evidenced by the amount of trash left on the island's beaches.

James DeCocq, assistant to the Village manager, said the Village's beach cleaning contractor made its rounds throughout the weekend but still could not accommodate the amount of garbage beachgoers left behind.

"Armando (Nunez, the Village public works director) told me that their truck was literally overflowing with garbage when he left the Key, which is extremely unusual," DeCocq explained.

"To me, this is a wake-up call to citizens and visitors to help take care of our beaches and tend to their own mess."

