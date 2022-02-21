Can rent control policies help South Florida runaway rental rates?

Stories of monthly rate hikes in the 40-50 percent range are now common in Key Biscayne and other South Florida markets. Would rent control policies, like those in NYC and other markets help control the rising prices?

Sunday, an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel looked into whether rent control would work in South Florida.

In 1974, the City of Miami Beach instituted a successful rent control campaign, and the reasoning involved factors that sound familiar today, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Back then, an insufficient supply of new housing and a shortage of “safe, decent and reasonably priced housing accommodations as evidenced by the low vacancy rates prevailing in the city,” triggered the action.

Landlords in California are prohibited from increasing rents by more than 10% or by 5% plus the increase in cost of living and Oregon rent hikes are capped at 7% plus inflation on multifamily buildings older than 15 years.

