Car and a Super-73 accident, social media threats, and $1k stolen from vehicle among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of August 14 to August 20.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

August 14, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded to a silent alarm at the 700 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers checked five homes in the area but could not locate the source of the alarm. All homes checked appeared secure.

Units completed a found property report at the 300 block of Fernwood Road for a found wallet. The wallet was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

The complainant at the 900 block of Harbor Drive contacted police regarding damage to their mailbox.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police regarding threats they were receiving via social media. The incident was documented.

August 15, 2023

KBPD assisted KBFD with a medical call at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to 512 Ridgewood Road regarding a loud noise/music call. Officers spoke with the homeowner and issued a written warning.

The victim at the 400 block of South Mashta Drive contacted police about a burglary of their vehicle, which occurred on August 12th. The victim advised an unknown person accessed their unlocked vehicle and stole items valued at $1,250.00. Officers were provided with surveillance footage and detectives are conducting the follow-up.

Police contacted the reportee at the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard who wanted to turn in a found wallet. The wallet was impounded for safekeeping and a report was completed.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding a loud noise/music call. Officers spoke with the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

August 16, 2023

KBPD units were dispatched to CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a disturbance involving juveniles. Officers contacted management and they advised the juveniles were gone.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Allendale Road regarding a Baker Act.

Police contacted two homeless individuals at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. A records check was conducted, and they were issued a trespass warning for sleeping on school grounds.

KBPD officers responded to the 10 block of Village Green Way regarding a medical call involving a juvenile.

Units stood by at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard while the reportee gathered their belongings from the residence.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Allendale Road regarding a sick person call. The caller refused medical transport.

Police pulled a case in error at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive.

Units were dispatched to a vehicle alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle, and all was secure.

KBPD officers were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 600 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owners and checked the residence. All was secure.

Officers completed a report at the 100 block of Harbor Drive for damages to a window.

August 17, 2023

While on Patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard for an improper U-turn. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

A case number was assigned at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street for minor damage to a police vehicle.

August 18, 2023

Officers were contacted by the complainant at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. The complainant advised their golf cart was stolen. The incident was documented. A short time later, the complainant called back and advised they located their golf cart at 260 Crandon Blvd.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an accident between a vehicle and a Super-73 operator. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a possible theft from the library earlier today. The incident was documented.

August 19, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage completely open at the 900 block of Harbor Drive, leading to the interior of the home. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West McIntyre Street regarding reports of a loud gathering. Officers contacted the residence, who had some friends over. The resident and the friends went inside of the home.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers issued a citation for failure to produce insurance coverage.

While on patrol, officers stopped a golf cart at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The registration on the golf cart was expired. A civil citation was issued.

KBPD units responded to the 500 block of Warren Lane regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a male possibly intoxicated on a boat. Officers contacted the male on the boat. After a brief discussion and a records check, the male did not appear intoxicated.

Police responded to the 100 block of Island Drive regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

August 20, 2023

Units responded to the 100 block of West Mashta Drive regarding reports of loud music and noise. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

KBPD officers were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Beechwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and were advised it was accidental.

Police were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Island Drive. Officers contacted the owner and were advised it was accidental.

Units completed a citizen assist at the 400 block of Fernwood Road regarding a misplaced golf cart.

While on patrol, officers discovered an open trunk to a vehicle at the 400 block of Ridgewood Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 50 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a male having difficulty breathing. The male was transported to Mercy Hospital where they passed away.

