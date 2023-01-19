Car burglars and free food at Council meetings among the news happening in January, 1999

Car thieves hit Island Drive

Residents in a two-block area of Island Drive took the brunt of car break-ins that recently occurred on the Key. Thieves smashed car windows to gain entry into the vehicles. It appears the thieves were looking for cellular phones;: four were stolen along with three car sound systems.

"They hit cars where things were visible from the window," said Village police detective Neil Rubin. Police are not sure what time of day the break-ins occurred. There were a few reports of alarms going off late in the afternoon in the areas where the break-ins took place.

Police dusted all the vehicles for fingerprints but found nothing. Thieves chose six cars in the 100 and 200 block of Island Drive to break into. They also broke into two vehicles on Ocean and Pacific Drive and one car on Knollwood Drive. The thieves not only targeted a few streets, but a few types of cars, the most popular being the Ford Expedition. Thieves broke into six of the sport utility vehicles.

Entry to all the cars was made by smashing a window, which Rubin said is the easiest method of breaking into a car. "It's not a professional way, but quick," he said. "If you know how to break the car window right it makes very little noise."

Honduran Project

Representatives of Key Biscayne service clubs and the Village were invited to a luncheon organized by St. Christopher's by the-Sea Episcopal Church to determine what the community could do to help hurricane victims in Honduras.

A Sweet Dish

Chamber holds end of the year social at the Olde Key Grille

Sidewalk project puts couple in driveway limbo

Though a proposed sidewalk project on West Heather Drive has been at the center of a highly publicized, Village-wide debate for months, a controversy on a smaller scale concerning a completed sidewalk project has been quietly simmering for nearly two years.

Since early 1997, Harbor Drive residents Joe and JoAnn Young have been trying to get the Village to fix their circular driveway, which was partially torn up when sidewalks were installed on that street. Village officials contend that the driveway presents a safety hazard in its original location and want it shifted.

The Youngs live at the southwest corner of Harbor Drive and Sunset Circle. When the sidewalk was constructed, a gap was created on either side of the sidewalk at the driveway's corner entrance, making passage over it in an automobile difficult at best and potentially damaging.

According to the Youngs, Village officials originally told them that the driveway would be put back the way it was after the sidewalk construction was completed. But when nothing happened for several months, JoAnn Young went to Village Hall to complain.

"I went in to hoot and holler at them and they said that they'd put it back in, but they didn't know when," she said. Three months later, there was still no action so I went in again and this time they said there was a problem with the driveway's placement and they might have to move a tree. Three months later, I went back in and yelled and cried and carried on like a madwoman and the Village manager said that the driveway wasn't going back in the way it was."

Frustrated, the Youngs hired an attorney to represent them. "The Village initially said that they didn't like the aesthetics of the Youngs' driveway and then that it was contrary to Dade County code," explained Timothy Stickney, the Youngs' attorney. "The Village said that the driveway would have to be moved to the north side of the house, but the Youngs want the driveway the way it was. The Village has steadfastly refused to do so.

Free eats at Council meetings

Controversial issues, riveting debate and legislative drama haven't consistently drawn crowds to Village Council meetings, but perhaps free food will.

At the Jan. 12 meeting, Councilmember Scott Bass recommended that the Village offer snacks to spectators in an effort to make the whole legislative business a bit more social. Serendipitously, a tray of cheese and crackers that had been left over from a recreation department function earlier in the day was brought into the Chamber and passed around by Village planning consultant Raul Lastra.

The Council directed Village Clerk Conchita Alvarez to order some snacks for the next meeting. When she asked for the Council to be more specific in identifying the type and quantity of the food, Alvarez was told to "start small and see what happens.”

Ocean Club

The Ocean Club hosted a party for the grand opening of the Ocean Tower and Casa y Castilo magazine, a South American version of Architectural Digest.

Sensei enhances life

Miami Art Museum Gala

The Miami Art Museum celebrated the 15th anniversary of its annual bail, the primary fundraiser for the art institution.

