Four months ago, a cat named Alma disappeared from her North Miami home. Alma was an indoor cat that had somehow gotten out. Her owners were devastated.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. A few weeks ago, retired veterinarian Susan Sawyer, part of the Key Biscayne Community Cat Volunteers, found Alma in Calusa Park.

Susan had just finished playing a game of pickleball when she spotted the cat near the abandoned playhouse. She snapped a quick photo through the fence and returned later to capture the feline. Because Alma was microchipped, Susan was able to obtain the cat’s name and contact information for the owners.

At any given time, the Key has a population of about 80 to 90 feral cats. In 2010, long-time resident and veterinarian Adair Alspach and some local volunteers started a program to help care for the island’s community cats. Adair passed away in 2014, but dedicated volunteers – including Sawyer, Lisa Kornse, Larry Washerschein and others – have kept the program going strong.

The Village has provided grant money to humanely control the size of the community cat population.

“Priority one is to spay or neuter all feral cats,” Susan said. “We try to manage the population size. If it weren’t for our work, the Key would be overrun.”

The Community Cat Volunteers also sponsor a foster program to help find homes for cats.

Last week, Susan arrived at the Community Center, carrying a file folder stuffed with incident reports. Each report documents an instance in which the program has helped a community cat, including a photo of the animal, a description of its condition and where it was found, and details about medical treatment provided.

“She is a beautiful cat, very unique-looking with one blue eye and one yellow one,” Susan said, showing a photo of Alma. “Possibly a Maine Coon.”

She is pleased that Alma was returned to her family.

“The family was elated to get the call,” she said. “They came out to the Key to retrieve their pet. The mother, father and three kids all piled out of the car. It was a sweet reunion.”

No one knows how Alma got to the Key. Susan speculates someone may have taken Alma in and subsequently abandoned her in Calusa Park when she was no longer wanted.

“Often, people don’t realize how much effort it takes to care for a pet. Once they figure it out, they change their minds and decide to dump the animal. It’s very sad,” she said.

Reuniting every lost cat with its family would be a dream for Susan, but that doesn’t always happen.

“Not every cat is microchipped,” she explained. “And, sometimes, the owners don’t come for their pets when contacted.”

The dedication of the Community Cat Volunteers is admirable, with so much time and effort involved. The volunteers are called upon to wear many hats, including that of veterinarian, detective and psychologist. They epitomize patience and compassion.

One measure of the civility of any society is the way it treats its weakest members. Susan and the other volunteers are directly caring for animals on our island that need help.

Among her suggestions:

“Take the responsibility of pet ownership seriously. It is important to microchip your pet.

For their own safety – and for the safety of others – dogs should be kept on a leash.

And keeping cats indoors is best for their health and safety.”

Key Biscayne Community Cat Volunteers is partnering with Paws4U (an organization that helps dogs) to host a yard sale on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 W. McIntyre Street.

This story was suggested by Todd Hofferberth, Village of Key Biscayne Parks and Recreation Director. If you have a story idea, I’d like to hear from you. Please contact me at bill@islandernews.com or 786-218-6332.