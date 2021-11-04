Several ideas rolled through Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Golf Cart Ordinance Workshop, including possible cart impoundments for flagrant violators, enhanced education, colored striping on Crandon Boulevard, and stricter rule enforcement — all to create a safer community with the Low Speed Vehicles.

“In reviewing this, I understand this is a controversial topic,” said new Police Chief Frank Sousa. “In the short amount of time I’ve been here, I have seen violations ... I’ve seen children on golf carts with no regard for anyone else.”

But, he said, there’s a “fine line” between trying to get the young people “to be on our side” and strict enforcement -- such as as parents being fine or carts being impound, like Council member Brett Moss suggested; or youth losing their driving privileges until age 18, an idea Council member Allison McCormick supports.

“We’re trying to engage the youth because they’re our future,” said Sousa, who suggested a six-month penalty on driving privileges instead of being penalized until age 18. The last thing Sousa wants to see happen, and this concern was also raised by Councilman (Ignacio) Segurola, is an accident.

Segurola brought up the idea of looking closer at the current ordinances on Key Biscayne’s books, which go back to 2009, when the city created a Golf Cart Safety Board. One of his biggest concerns is keeping the LSVs from traveling more than the legal limit of a block of two on Crandon Boulevard.

“I’m OK with golf carts in residential areas, but there’s a tragedy waiting to happen on Crandon Boulevard,” Segurola said, with the realization there has to be some exceptions at crossovers and areas like south of Seaview Drive. “We all know there’s a problem -- pick a problem ... driving in the left lane, (underage) kids driving, no seatbelts, no (orange) rear triangle.

“We do have a rule, but the problem is they all ignore it,” he added, “and if we have an unworkable rule, we have to change it.”

One of his ideas that may have gathered steam — if Village Attorney Chad Friedman is successful in talks with the Public Works officials at Miami-Dade County, which oversees that boulevard — is painting stripes of any color coming off the bike lane to assure motorists and golf cart drivers alike know where four-wheel open-air vehicle can cross.

There will, however, be no additional signage on the road because the Village is trying to reduce “sign pollution.”

Golf carts — an estimated 1,000 on Key Biscayne — came to the forefront of concern earlier this year when several were either stolen or vandalized, and kids had more time to get into mischief with stay-at-home schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mike Davey, who has a golf cart and who said he learned his lesson one rainy Friday night after being stopped while driving south past the Village Green, agrees there needs to be amendments to the current ordinances.

“I’ve seen people drive on sidewalks and it’s dangerous,” he said.

He does realize there are certain exceptions to traveling on Crandon, like the folks at Key Colony, who use it as an entrance, or people going to the library.

One idea being considered is to strictly use Fernwood Road for cart access to the rear of the business corridor, and to possibly make more curb cuts to allow entrance to, say, The Arcade, and maybe a connector between the Galleria and The Square.

That would likely appeal to commercial building owners to gain more traffic, McCormick said.

During public comments, resident Donald Elisburg said the police simply need to deal with the underage drivers, those without seatbelts and those who overload the carts with passengers.

“If those three were addressed aggressively, you’d have no problems,” he said, “but until it happens, we’re going to have the same troubles.”

McCormick said parents can, under current guidelines, be fined, and a child could become ineligible to get a driver’s license until they’re 18.

“You have my complete support (of strict enforcement and penalties),” she said.

Moss brought up the idea of impounding golf carts to a location off the island. “It’s expensive, difficult and would make parents aware of what their kids are doing.”

Village Manager Steve Williamson said all ideas will be considered and discussed at the next Village Council meeting Nov. 16.