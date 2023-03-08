Casino Night fundraiser benefits students with college scholarships

The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club is busy organizing their Monte Carlo Casino Night fundraiser to raise funds for college scholarships.

Students eligible for scholarships must be Key residents or have parents employed on the Key. Awards are based on financial need, academic performance and community service.

The tax deductible event will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. March 11 at The Links at Crandon Park Golf Course. The event includes Casino games, dinner, drinks, music, and raffle prizes.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search for Monte Carlo Casino or click here.