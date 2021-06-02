Castaways Against Cancer ready for annual 160 mile kayak/bike fundraising journey to Key West

Twenty self-professed “sea-hippies” will make their 22nd trip from Key Biscayne to Key West June 12-18 to raise funds for cancer research. No comfy cars for this trip. These intrepid adventurers will be in kayaks. Once we add nine bikers to the mix and we have this year’s annual fundraiser with the Castaways Against Cancer.

Let’s go back 21 years to the beginning of this story, when Steve O’Brien started this journey.

After losing both his mother and grandmother to cancer, O’Brien decided to “light a candle instead of cursing the darkness.”

Kayaking around Key Biscayne, with weekend camping trips out to Nest Key, were O’Brien’s and his sister Kim’s way of relaxing and enjoying the natural beauty of this tropical paradise. In a moment of inspiration -- or perhaps insanity he later thought -- O’Brien and three co-workers from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami decided to paddle from Key Largo to Key West, “just to see if it could be done.”

In what they now call “The Experiment,”’ the foursome battled darkness, fatigue, hunger, massive mosquitoes, angry homeowners along the journey. They “had the time of their lives,” he enthused.

The following spring, O’Brien’s mom Joyce lost her four-year battle with lung cancer. He now understood, first hand, how devastating cancer can be for those who have it --- and those who love them. At the wake, O’Brien told his sister something had to be done.

Thus was born, in 2000, the Castaways Against Cancer. What began the year before as four buddies undertaking an experimental kayak adventure immediately became an annual fundraising event.

Over the next two decades they have turned personal loss into hope for the future, by raising more than $1.2 for cancer research.

On June 12, the kayakers and bikers will start from Castaway Beach just north of the Rickenbacker Causeway, and they expect to complete the journey on June18 in Key West.

The added dimension to this year’s journey are the cyclists. Javier Hermida and eight other riders will follow along the route south to Key West, but of course on land.

Last year, with COVID-19 raging, Hermida and his dad Santiago decided to show their support of the Castaways by cycling to Key West. “This year, it just made sense to organize a cycling component. That way we can fight cancer by land and by sea,” said Hermida.

The cyclists will make the entire trip from Key Biscayne to Key West in one day.

Those going by kayak have their work cut out for them. “The first night on Elliot Key is the worst night of my year,” said Eric Pina, captain of the Castaways, with a smile.Kayakers will camp out the first night. After that they stay at sponsoring hotels along the route -- Gulfview Waterfront resort in Grassy Key, Sugarloaf Lodge in Sugarloaf, and Barbary Beach Inn in Key West.

The kayaks are expected to finish the trip at about 2 p.m. on June 18, and they will have family members waiting on the beach near the Barbary Beach Inn. The bikers are planning on joining the celebration at 4 p.m..

Pina wanted to give a huge thank you to their largest sponsor.

“Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center has for the past two years partnered with us and matches every dollar we donate to them,” said the grateful PIna. This year, the Castaways are expecting to donate $100,000, which the center will match.

If you would like to make a donation, or learn more about this fundraising event please visit the Castaways Against Cancer website.