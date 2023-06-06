Castaways set to continue annual 170-mile trek to Key West to raise cancer funds

A group of self-professed “sea-hippies” are about to make their annual 170-mile trip from Key Biscayne to Key West to raise funds to fight cancer. These intrepid adventurers – who call themselves Castaways Against Cancer – will be paddling, cycling and running during the trip.

Steve O’Brien started making this yearly journey two decades ago after losing his mother and grandmother to cancer. Then he decided to “light a candle of hope instead of cursing the darkness.”

O’Brien and three co-workers from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami paddled from Key Largo to Key West “just to see if it could be done.”

In what they now call “The Experiment,” the foursome battled darkness, fatigue, hunger, massive mosquitoes, and angry homeowners along the journey. They also “had the time of their lives,” he enthused.

This effort will occur again this year, starting Saturday from Virginia Key at 7 a.m. They are now up to 10 paddlers, 15 cyclists, and for the first time, two runners will join them.

Contributions from these participants have made it possible for the Castaways to give $620,000 to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami Health System. Commonly known as “Sylvester,” it is one of Florida's only two National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated centers.

In 2020, the Castaways and Sylvester pledged a 5-year partnership to raise $1.5 million by matching every dollar the Castaways raised.

Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Lymphoma are some research topics studied at Sylvester that the Castaways helped fund. This year, the Castaways expect to contribute $300,000.

For the first time, runners this year will join the Castaways: Vince Yllanes and Paige Douglass. They will each be running 85 miles as a relay team.

Yllanes will start running from Virginia Key and meet with Douglass at the Postcard Inn in Islamorada for the handoff.

Douglass was in high school when her mom was diagnosed with cancer. “I witnessed her courageous battle against this disease,” said Douglass, Assistant Wellness Director at Moorings Park in Naples and a cancer survivor since 2020.

“Entering this running event not only allows me to combine my passion for physical activity and cancer research,” she added. “But it also provides an opportunity to raise funds that will support groundbreaking research, treatment and ultimately help save lives.

Teachers, scientists, financiers, musicians, coaches, and relatives of cancer survivors comprise the Castaways cycling team.

Javier Hermida is one of the cyclists participating. He teaches History at Columbus High School, where fellow teachers inspired him to join the Castaways.

“All of us are committed to the Castaways mission. We are continuously nudging each other to get up before work and on weekends to ride,” he said. “The most important aspect of the training for this 10-hour ride is to spend as much time on the saddle as possible.”

Suzy Curry, 3one of the participating paddlers, has made this trip annually for years. She is a 12-year breast cancer survivor.

“My passion stays strong that one day no one will have to hear the words, ‘You have cancer.’,” said Curry. “My friend Nancy passed from lymphoma in November. That’s what keeps me going. To end the pain cancer causes so many families, and my desire to end that.”

This tremendous physically and emotionally challenging event will culminate on June 16 at Simonton Beach in Key West, where paddlers are expected to arrive around 2 p.m., and the cyclists and runners at 4:30 p.m.

To contribute to this event, visit their website: castawaysagainstcancer.org