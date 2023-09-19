One month of tears, heartbreak and sentimentality has passed since Miami Seaquarium's star killer whale, Lolita, died at the estimated age of 57 to 60.

On Monday, Miami Seaquarium officials released a statement saying they wanted to be transparent with the information regarding her death, presumably in the wake of protesters and animal advocates who deemed the confines Lolita spent for 53 years too small.

A necropsy was conducted by vets and pathologists "at a prestigious university," the statement read, although the University of Georgia reportedly has a facility to handle such large animals.

A team of 15, led by an expert cetacean pathologist and in the presence of a NOAA representative, performed the necropsy, taking samples of all vital organs in hopes of determining the official cause of Lolita’s death.

The results of the necropsy will be made public later this month, the Seaquarium said.

Lolita’s remains were taken to a crematorium, where the cremation was conducted. As a token of respect, her remains will be taken from the crematorium to the Lummi Nation tribe in Washington, the Pacific waters where she would have been headed had she lived.

Also, Li’i, the white-sided dolphin who was a companion to Lolita, will be relocated to an accredited facility in the following days to spend the rest of his life with other dolphins.