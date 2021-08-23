Causeway plans portent development beyond our wildest imaginations

I fear all this talk about keeping cyclists safe and worry over our petty $24 toll pass going up misses the point. The seven mile stretch of Causeway waterfront land has had developers drooling for years.

It’s probably the choicest property left in Dade.

The State Park is safe and probably Crandon Park too, but promises, contracts, even the law mean little to developers, commissioners, or even judges. Matheson's endowment of Key land came with legal forbiddance of any commercial enterprise on it.

That didn’t stop the building of the Miami Open Tennis complex. And look what's happening to Miami's MelReese Golf Course.

Who are these mysterious philanthropists who want to spend millions making our Causeway safe for cyclists and bridge-crossers? And what do they want in return? Higher toll fees, I’m sure. But the current massive influx of people and demand for housing have developers licking their chops for more land.

Particularly troubling is the proposed plans' wording -- “...DEVELOPMENT (my caps and bold) and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the causeway.” There are various legal ways of parsing that.

Our island is surrounded by protected mangroves. A couple in Loxahatchee were fined $1.5-million for cutting mangroves on their property. But I heard of no such penalties when Miami cut mangroves for the Boat Show, which I also believe was a prelude to commercial development.

To me,it seems inevitable that our lovely drive from the mainland will one day be through a concrete canyon of condos because we Key Biscayners live in another-universe bubble.

Peter Evans is cartoonist for Islander News.