Causeway Traffic Study

The Dade Traffic and Transportation presented its study on Rickenbacker Causeway traffic to the Metro commissioners last week in it they pointed out what they consider to be the three major problem areas and suggestions for short and long range improvements.

The first problem area is at the toll plaza because there is not enough storage area to accommodate cars waiting for the toll gates without their blocking traffic on adjoining streets.

The second problem is caused by the traffic from the toll gates merging into two lanes and then the unlimited access of cars leaving and entering the road along the causeway.

The third problem is the repeated opening of the draw bridge which further slows down the already overcrowded conditions.

The suggested long-range improvements include possible widening of the causeway and building additional high-level bridges; an elevated roadway for cars intending to go the entire distance from the mainland to residential Key Biscayne; and a second access to Key Biscayne possibly connecting at Cape Florida State Park.

Concern Shown for Key Biscayne

Outside groups are realizing a responsibility in the problems of Key Biscayne. Last weekend the Dade Jaycees sponsored a cleanup at Crandon Park involving several Girl and Boy Scouts troops. Metro and Miami police have been told to look into the traffic problem following the backup of cars on city streets and the expressway.

Island hopping

Mrs. B. J. Gibson would like to thank the unknown person who notified her husband after she was hit by a car while crossing Harbor Drive the evening of April 13. Her injuries were not serious, but she was painfully bruised in the accident.

She was taken directly to the hospital without an opportunity to call Mr. Gibson and some kind person took the responsibility to perform the unpleasant job of notifying him.

Tennis News

Members of the Key Biscayne Junior Tennis Team, were the guests of Inverrary Tennis Club on

Saturday. They won the tournament 27-1 games and remained for refreshments poolside.

Ancient canoe found on Key

The interesting relic on display in the Elementary School is thought to be part of a South American Indian canoe. Mr. Gunter of the key found it floating in the ocean about a quarter of a mile north of the lighthouse on Valentine's Day. He took it the following day to the school so his son, Scott, could use it for show and tell.

Scientists from the Florida Historical Museum have examined the canoe and are extremely interested in it. They have taken samples of the wood and will give a report of more exact age and origin as soon as tests have been completed.