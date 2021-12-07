Apparently, you CAN fight City Hall, giving an old adage a new twist.

Tuesday morning, just hours after listening to comments — both for and against — at a virtual public meeting regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway public-privatization proposal, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava decided to recommend the cancellation of the current procurement efforts.

Cava said she wants to abandon the Request for Proposal, “based on the input and feedback received from hundreds of members of the community and key stakeholders, along with the recommendation from Commissioner (Raquel) Regalado.”

She sent this an official memorandum to the Board of County Commissioners, attached herein.

Among those Tuesday night who requested she rescind the RFP were Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who opened the public comments, and Village Manager Steve Williamson, who bookended his comments that more stakeholder input was needed.

The next regular County Board of Commissioners meeting is proposed for Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.