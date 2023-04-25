Cava’s mortgage relief program aims to mitigate affordable housing crisis

One year after declaring a housing affordability crisis in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and members of her staff were on hand Monday afternoon to announce yet another initiative by encouraging residents to apply for the Mortgage Relief Program.

"April is Fair Housing Month in the nation, so it's very fitting we're talking about safe, stable housing," she said at the Culmer Community Resource Center. "We have nearly 3 million residents, so it's been an urgent priority since I became mayor, and for our Board of County Commissioners."

The Mortgage Relief Program (MRP) is in partnership with the Housing Services of South Florida, and provides $23 million in funds for some 15,000 qualifying households, at a maximum of $1,500 per applicant. The money can be used for late mortgage payments, late utility bills or even late HOA or condo association fees.

Priority will go to seniors, the disabled, and those with children who are 3-12 months behind in payments.

To qualify, all applicants must provide proof of income and documentation to ensure that the total household income does not exceed 140% of the Area Median Income (AMI) threshold, such as:

Single resident: Not to exceed $95,620

Two in household: Not to exceed $109,200

Three in household: Not to exceed $122,920

Four in household: Not to exceed $136,500

Five in household: Not to exceed $147,420

The entire chart can be viewed here.

Applicants must show a mortgage statement with the balance owed; a homeowners insurance statement; a statement from the HOA or condo association showing balance of fees; and/or past due utility bills (electric or water).

To apply, go to miamidade.gov/socialservices and click on Mortgage Relief Program, or simply stop in at one of the county's 12 Community Resource Centers, soon to be named One Stop Resource Centers. For questions, call 786-237-2118 or email mortgagerelief@nhssf.org.

"We're not going to solve this crisis overnight," Mayor Cava said, "but we're confident we'll find new solutions," pointing out an innovative idea such as the mortgage assistance relief.

Monday's announcement is one of many new initiatives offered over the past year to help alleviate the housing crisis.

Cava talked about the Building Blocks program, in which 32,000 affordable homes are being built and, hopefully, closed on by the end of this year. There was the Housing Summit at LoanDeport Park, where 700 people attended. The Tenant Bill of Rights was passed to provide stronger protection for residents, allowing for 60 days if a rent increase beyond 5% is enforced, or if a month-to-month lease is ended. And, funding of $130 million in another program prevented some 28,000 households from becoming homeless.

In addition, the County opened the Office of Housing Advocacy to help resolve tenant-resident disputes. Seven staff members have been fielding some 1,000 calls a month for those in need of finding housing, Mayor Cava said.

District 2 County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who was elected in November, spoke Monday about her own campaign trail.

"Every stop we made, we heard the same questions: 'How are we going to solve the housing crisis' ... 'Are you going to help us?' ... 'We are elderly and we're on fixed incomes ... homes we spent our lifetime building.' I also heard from young professionals, after coming from college, and they wanted to know if we will create spaces for them to work here, to live here, to raise their families here," Bastien said.

"I'm glad we are standing here today to look for solutions ... (knowing) we'll be able to give them some relief. But we know this is not the (overall) solution. ... We, too, have to come up with a comprehensive plan."

Bastien also asked, "Do we want to build a community for (just) those with six figures, those with the means, or are we willing to create a community for families (who have been here for generations and would like to raise their grandchildren here)? That is the challenge.

"To find a way to build a plan to help this community that is so diverse. That is why people want to come here to see all these diverse families. The government can't do it all. We need to build partnerships. We need your ideas," she said, looking at several leaders in the community and home-building industry.

"Building a Miami-Dade County that works for all."

Mayor Cava was pleased with the collaboration of partners to get this far.

"Something which I take personal pride in," she said. "In fact, they call me the Collaborator-in-Chief."

Sonia Grice, director of Community Action and Human Services, said the Mortgage Relief Program actually began to roll out April 10, and pointed to one resident, Tammy Dawson, who took advantage when her escrow payment climbed due to rising insurance costs.

District 6 County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, like Bastien, also felt the pressure, "particularly from seniors" while on his campaign trail late last year.

He also spoke about the new First-Time Home Buyers Program that would help keep the County's 25,000 workers close to home.

"In some counties (in the state), they can't afford to live where they work," he said, "and we want to provide them that dignity to give them a chance to live in the county they work in."

District 11 County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez recalled his immigrant parents saving money in a penny jar "for something special, to own (their own) home.

"Today is a tremendous day. A happy day. For Miami-Dade County and the nation," he said, pointing out that this county, "the best place to live in this nation," is leading the way in helping a community to live its best.

"The bottom line is that the leadership of Miami-Dade County is here to help."