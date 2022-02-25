Cava: “…the time has come to turn the page and enter the next phase of the pandemic,” as Village positivity rate drops to 6 percent

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday, thanking residents for their diligence in wearing masks and getting vaccinated, outlined a new “proactive and adaptive” approach to COVID-19, dropping mask requirements in the process.

Versión en español

“Thanks to the enormous sacrifice our community has made these last two years, the time has come to turn the page and enter the next phase of the pandemic,” she said.

For residents of Key Biscayne, Mayor Cava’s decision will not affect current protocols.

“It doesn’t honestly change anything we’re doing,” said Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang, who has been overseeing the abundance of testing and vaccinations in the Village. “We have had a mask recommendation in place for a long time, even before omicron came along.”

Two months ago, when the omicron variant began to spread, Miami-Dade County’s positivity rate soared to a record 35 percent.

Today, that figure is 5 percent.

Miami-Dade has the highest vaccination rate in the state (95 percent for at least one vaccine, 82.4 percent for those fully vaccinated, and 31.2 percent with a booster), well above the national average.

On Friday, Key Biscayne’s positivity rate was 6 percent, with 77 percent of the residents considered fully vaccinated.

“Your enormous sacrifice made this moment possible, and for that I thank you,” Mayor Cava said.

“Since taking office, my top priority has been to safeguard the lives and livelihood of the people of Miami-Dade by following the science and data to protect our health and the economy,” she added. “Now it’s time to enter a new phase.”

After consulting with Miami-Dade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Paige, she said no longer are masks required at Miami-Dade County facilities, she said, “and I am lifting all remaining county requirements affecting our hospital systems and county employees.”

Mayor Cava’s new strategic approach “on how we view and treat the virus” comes in the form of the BEST plan — initials for:

- Boosters: “... three doses of the vaccine are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time,” she said, pointing to scientific data.

- Education: Closely work with Miami-Dade public schools, making vaccines accessible.

- Stay home: Encouraging workers to stay away when feeling ill to not spread the virus.

- Testing: Continue accessibility of tests and the testing of wastewater.

On Key Biscayne, a similar practice has been in place for quite some time.

“Our decisions are based on the (scientific) data,” Lang said. “We’ve adopted all those things (just like) the BEST plan ... we have a vaccine and testing program in the Village, and it’s been helping in an incredible way.”

There were 112,864 tests administered last week in the county, with caseloads dropping 80.61 percent from a week earlier. Children 5-17 accounted for 14.7 percent of those cases, up a little from 12.4 percent the previous week.

Hospitalizations were down 27.49 percent this past week.

Mayor Cava also reflected on the nearly 1 million Americans who lost their lives to the disease — more than 10,000 in Miami-Dade County — “a devastating consequence ... My heart goes out to each and every one of those families.”

Like other cities and communities around the world finally beginning to escape the grasp of COVID-19, it appears it’s time to move on.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced new guidelines for masks Friday, using other metrics such as hospital bed occupancy by COVID patients and hospital capacity, now placing more than 70 percent of Americans in areas of “low or medium risk” which covers more than half of all U.S. counties.

Previously, masks were recommended for people in communities of “substantial or high risk” — roughly 95 percent of all counties.

The next milestone decision will be made closer to March 18, when the current national mask mandate for federal employees and those who use public transportation expires.

Nationally, cases have fallen by more than 45 percent from a week ago and deaths have declined nearly 20 percent.

“Together, we learned so much in the last two years and it’s time to take that knowledge, rooted in science and data, and use it to be more proactive and adaptive ...,” Mayor Cava said. “... (now) we know how to best defend ourselves.”