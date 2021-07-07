With unsolicited plan already in, Miami-Dade County to consider proposals for Rickenbacker upgrade that would protect bikers and improve bridges

Renovations to Rickenbacker Causeway, including improved bicycle safety plans, could come sooner than later if Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava follows through on her current course of action.

At Thursday’s County Commission meeting, one of the items under the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department agendas will be a public RFP, or “request for proposal,” in which bidders can submit plans to compete with an undetermined “Plan Z” proposal by architect Bernard Zyscovich.

Four years ago, Zyscovich, a bike safety enthusiast, introduced a plan in which cyclists could pedal the length of the Causeway entering Key Biscayne on an elevated track, which also would offset future sea-level rise. That came at a cost back then topping $300 million. The plan fizzled.

To see a Twitter post and video of Zyscovich original plan, click here.

That price would have come at the expense of raising tolls to more than $6, reports show, and that raised public concerns. There was no word if the current “Plan Z” idea would come with increased tolls, but county financing could certainly help the cause.

Thursday’s agenda item comes just a week before a July 15 public hearing on similar, but smaller, ideas to improve bicycle safety that include placing barriers between the cyclists’ lane and the far right lane of traffic, or even allowing cyclists to use more of the wide vehicular traffic lanes on a causeway with a 45 mph speed limit.

The Rickenbacker Causeway is located within County Commission District 7, which is represented by Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado.

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, speaking at Tuesday night’s Second Budget Workshop, said, “We will have a seat at the table,” and is interested in the county’s plan. “Getting vehicular traffic, and not just cyclists, across Rickenbacker (hopefully is part of the plan). I’m excited.”

Vice Mayor Ed London said he believes “it’s already a done deal,” since the original Plan Z was introduced back in 2014, he said. “I haven’t kept up with it (since then), but they have had all the traffic information ... all the facts ... now all of a sudden this.”

London said he would like to see a plan that would simply accomplish two things: relieve traffic congestion in and out of the island, and build a new bridge.

“I think the residents would greatly appreciate it,” said London, who enjoys cycling. “Then, whatever they do to help bikers, if they do anything, then more power to them.”

Council member Allison McCormick wanted to make sure the county’s plan would not be bicycle-concentric, but rather it should include parameters for safety, storm protection and egress as well.

“Plan Z” is, according to its official website, “an effort to knock Miami off the list of most dangerous cities to walk or bike in the country.”

Several bicyclists have been struck and killed over the past 15 years on the Rickenbacker Causeway, often involving impaired drivers, who flee the scene. It led to legislation in 2014 called the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, which establishes a harsher, mandatory imprisonment of four years for drivers who are convicted of leaving a fatal crash. Cohen, a triathlete, was killed in a 2012 hit-and-run on Key Biscayne when the driver did not turn himself in until 18 hours later, when blood tests for alcohol would be useless. In that case, the driver received a 22-month sentence.

The elevated pathway idea in the original “Plan Z” would not have changed any traffic flow or speed limit. But it wasn’t clear if that same plan would be used by the county to challenge bidders.

Mayor Levine Cava sent a memo - see enclosed copy - to city and county leaders, saying the plan -- which includes the Venetian Causeway -- would replace the aging Bear Cut Bridge as well as make resiliency improvements.

Reports show some half-million bicycle riders trek the causeways annually.

The memo, signed by Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales, also would help the county move forward with what Mayor Levine Cava termed a “public-private partnership,” which as some readers to the Islander News already are pointing out sounds like simply a money-making idea for private investors.

The resolution, if approved, would read, in part, the Board of County Commissioners “hereby accepts the unsolicited proposal and authorizes the County Mayor or County Mayor’s designee to prepare and advertise a competitive solicitation for the same project purpose as the unsolicited proposal received to design, build/replace/repair, finance, operate and maintain: (1) the Venetian and Rickenbacker Causeways, including the Bear Cut, West and William Powell bridges, to incorporate transportation and recreational elements; and (2) certain parkland and beaches along the Rickenbacker Causeway.”

New infrastructure money recently approved by the Biden administration also could fall into place here.