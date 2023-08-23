Celebrating 28 years of cartooning for Islander News

This month marks my 28th year as the editorial cartoonist for Islander News.

Throughout that time, and through several changes in editors and owners, I have received unwavering support from this newspaper, even when I have ruffled some reader feathers. The editor may not always agree with my viewpoint, but he or she has always allowed me to present it.

An editorial cartoon is, after all, someone’s opinion in a free country.

There’s a saying among some ink-stained wretches – “If you’re not upsetting someone, you’re not doing your job.” That’s not the point of cartoons, but it’s often a result. Editorial cartooning is often a negative art, but happily, our scribbles can often be the cheeriest item in the newspaper.

My goal, always, is to present a political or social viewpoint the reader may not have considered. And do it in an entertaining way. There’s enough depressing news around, so to make the reader stop, chuckle, and perhaps rethink an issue is truly rewarding.