Challenging new world ahead when Miami-Dade schools open Aug. 17 under a series of new mandates from the state

Opening Day is August 17 for Miami-Dade County Public Schools and that means sharpened pencils, sharp-looking clothes, and sharper minds for the 331,500 students and adult learners in the nation's third-largest school district.

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, recently awarded a three-year extension, will oversee the 516 schools, offering various models of choice, such as commuter schools, virtual instruction, single-gender environments, and even classes within business settings. According to Your Choice Miami, 255,645 students are taking advantage of "choice" selections.

During graduation ceremonies in early summer, Dr. Dotras boasted that the seniors earned $606 million worth of scholarships.

But, he also knows what a challenge this school year might be, starting with at least 18 legislative actions and reforms, such as what and what cannot be taught or discussed, including gender and sexual orientation, what books are banned, which bathrooms to use, how students should be addressed – and the list goes on.

"The landscape has definitely changed," Dr. Dotras told reporters."If new laws are put into place, we have to respond to them.

"We are responsible to making sure that our students come to school, they learn, and there is nothing that blocks them from being successful."

Part of the 18 bills Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May at an event billed as "Let Kids Be Kids" included barring teachers from asking students about their personal pronouns and requiring schools to provide restrooms and locker rooms for use according to sex assigned at birth. In addition, there were limitations placed on gender-affirming care, attendance at drag shows, prayer at school events, and removal of books that mention sex.

A closer look at some of the changes:

School vouchers (HB 1): Students with household incomes below 185% of the federal poverty level, or roughly $51,000 for a family of four, get first priority. Next are students whose family incomes are from 185% of the poverty level to 400% of the poverty level, which is about $111,000 for a family of four. Students must be residents of Florida and eligible to enroll in public schools.

"Don’t Say Period" (HB 1069): Teachers will no longer be allowed to respect a student’s preferred pronouns if they do not correspond with the student’s biological sex, nor will they be allowed to teach about the menstrual cycle before Grade 6, or sexual orientation and gender identity until Grade 8. Also, teachers must emphasize abstinence outside of marriage and teach the “benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage" during sex ed classes.

Restroom requirements (HB 1521): Simply put, students must use the bathroom corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth.

The bill applies to bathrooms in public colleges and universities, K-12 schools, correctional facilities, and domestic violence centers.

Personal Data Protection Act (SB 662): Students’ personal information and data gathered through educational technology will be prohibited from usage for targeted advertising. Companies will no longer be able to use students' data for anything not educational.

Passing school buses (SB 766): School districts will have the authorization to place and control cameras on the exteriors of buses to document drivers who illegally drive past the bus while a stop sign is displayed. There is a minimum fine of $200.

Also, in Miami-Dade schools, unlike some school districts, possessing a wireless communication device does not violate the Code of Conduct. But the rules are:

* Students may only possess, display and use wireless communication devices (i.e. texting, email, telephone, etc.) before or after the instructional day.

* Students must ensure that the telephone capabilities of their devices are turned off during the instructional day (i.e., ringer off, silent mode, etc.).

* Students shall avoid classroom disruptions by not displaying, using, or activating the data access portion of their wireless communication devices during the entire instructional day unless instructed to do so.

* Students may not use personal devices’ broadband capabilities (3G, 4G, etc.) for data access during school hours.

The Miami-Dade Public Schools district has been rated "A" for three consecutive years; 99.5% of the schools have been rated A, B or C.

According to U.S. News & World Report, some 90% of the students in Miami-Dade fall into the "minority" category, and 55.2% are "economically disadvantaged." The high school graduation rate stands at 92%.

For now, the slates are wiped clean. School is in session Thursday morning.