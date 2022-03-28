Chamber brings back the The Good Neighbor & Giving Tree awards after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce in April will bring back the popular “Good Neighbor Award” and the “Giving Tree Award.”

The Good Neighbor Award honors Key Biscayne Students who display superior personal character and goodwill. The Giving Tree Award honors Key Biscayne teachers who give all there is to give.

The event will also recognize the island’s Principal of the Year, acknowledging the educator who creates a nurturing environment for their students and teachers.

The Good Neighbor & Giving Tree 2022 Awards will take place at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. For more information, or to obtain sponsorship information, call the Chamber of Commerce office at (305) 361-5207.