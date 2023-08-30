Chamber event pays tribute to Past Presidents and Chamber’s mission

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce held a Happy Hour reunion of Past Presidents last week at Vinya Wine & Market in the Galleria Mall. It is admirable to see how many of our past presidents have remained active residents and continue contributing to our business community.

Those in attendance included Bill Durham, Patricia Peraita (PatandPat Property Management Services), Robert Duzoglou (Academy of Martial Arts RDCA MMA), Karen Llorente, Patricia Romano (PatandPat Property Management Services), and current President Shayna Lopate (Truist).

A few who were not able to attend and continue being active Chamber members include Mary Tague (Toy Town), Michele Estevez (Michele and Associates), Paola Padovan (Padovan Realty), Gabriel Chavarria (Ch2 Design), and Alicia Koenig (The Ritz-Carlton) and Alicia Ortiz (Mercy Hospital).

As the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 66th year, the non-profit organization remains committed to connecting residents and visitors to our vibrant businesses. There continues to be a wonderful variety of businesses and services on the island, offering quality and consistency with a personal touch.

The local business community plays a key role in creating that hometown feel that makes Key Biscayne special. Walk, ride Freebee, hop on your bike, or take a golf cart to enjoy all the services and comforts of our businesses, many locally owned and managed.

Chiocchetti is the Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.