Change coming to Key Biscayne’s K-8 Center as Principal Coto is reassigned

Michele Coto, principal of the Key Biscayne K-8 Center since 2020, is being reassigned.

Coto will become the principal at Shenandoah Middle School, a 1,300-student Magnet school in the City of Miami.

In an internal job post, the Miami-Dade Public School District said it was looking for lateral transfer requests to lead the island’s lone public school. The post instructed principals within the District to apply as part of the customary lateral teacher and principal movements each summer .

Coto had replaced Silvia Tarafa, who had been at the K-8 Center for over 30-years. Tarafa left to become the principal at Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, a girls-only school with grades 8 to 12, which US News & World Report ranks No. 6 among Florida’s high schools and No. 4 in Miami.

Shenandoah Middle is ranked No. 116 among Miami-Dade County middle schools, according to US News & World Report. In comparison, the Key Biscayne K-8 Center was ranked 71st among the county’s elementary schools and 104th among the District’s middle schools.

Coto’s tenure was marked with controversy and persistent complaints from parents centered around communication and deteriorating conditions at the school.

In February, K-8 parent Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre wrote a letter to school and District officials, and shared it with the Islander News, detailing some of the concerns at the school, including class sizes and lack of programming/motivational events.

That prompted a reply from Mari Tere Rojas, Miami-Dade County School Board member for District 6, calling some of the claims about the KBK8 Center as “not accurate.”

Later in the month, the issues reached a boiling point, when a parents-organized meeting resulted in more than 60 parents who gathered at the Key Biscayne Community Center to air their concerns. That was followed by a raucous PTA meeting at the school, with School Board representative Rojas and Dr. Michael Lewis, regional school superintendent for the District, in attendance.

During the meeting, Sandra Manzieri, a K-8 first grade teacher and PTA board member, said she was speaking for some teachers who feared retaliation if they publicly voiced their concerns, noting that the school had been experiencing safety and security issues, among a list of issues.

This week, in a note distributed to parents at the school, Ms. Manzieri announced her intentions to run for the School Board District 6 seat, opposing Rojas.

The complaints about the alleged problems at the school reached the Village Council when several parents spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting. During that meeting, Vice Mayor Brett Moss, who has two children in the K-8 school, said, “These concerns (are) a concern for the community and not just the parents of those kids at the school.”

Following the Council meeting, Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson had a “positive” meeting with new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres regarding residents’ concerns with the K-8 school administration.

After that meeting, Village officials, led by Mayor Davey and Councilmember Allison McCormick, held a community meeting entitled “Education in Our Schools” and outlined a plan to resolve the issues.

A two-part plan was outlined with the Village using its resources to line up tutors to help special education students after school, possibly at the Community Center, and an advocacy strategy in which Village leaders would meet with the school's administration and District officials to push for better results.

In May, Superintendent Dotres visited the island and held a meet-and-greet with residents and parents, expressing his views on school management and his fondness for K-8 Centers.