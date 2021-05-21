Charges from Crandon Boulevard assault revised by State’s Attorney

This is a developing story

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney office on Thursday changed the original charges against the two juveniles arrested in connection with the violent battery case on a 44-year-old island resident.

The charges against the older of the two alleged assailants -- a 17-year-old from Miami Beach -- was downgraded to second degree battery, while the charge against the second young man was upgraded to second degree battery.

Both are charged as juveniles.

The two are charged in connection with the assault of a Key Biscayne resident who was traveling northbound on Crandon with his daughter and her friend when one of three young males throwing rocks at the scene hit his golf cart with a rock. A confrontation ensued and he was punched in the jaw, causing him to fall and blacked out. The Key Biscayne police report said the victim was struck by an unknown object and received multiple fractures to the right side of his face and a broken nose.

The other juvenile who was arrested then approached the victim on the ground and punched him in the face because he said the victim swung his arm back and hit him, according to the affidavit.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.