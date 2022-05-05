Bad boys never stood much of a chance against Charles Press.

The former Key Biscayne Police Chief and his fellow officers in Miami Beach made thousands of arrests over the course of his 46-year law enforcement career in South Florida – protecting the public from the devious “Cocaine Cowboys,” corralling desperate Cuban refugees from the Mariel Boatlift, and weathering a string of five Miami-area riots, notably in Overtown and Liberty City.

Through all the years of handcuffs, sirens and arrests, one culprit remained elusive: the dreaded green iguana.

It was during his 17-year stint on Key Biscayne that Press once was tasked as the interim leader in the Public Works department.

“We were trying to rid the Village of the iguana problem we were having at that time, so now I suddenly became the Chief Iguana Hunter,” Press said, laughing. “I never figured in my career I'd be chasing down iguanas, so it became quite a joke among us. We did get a lot of them, but there’s a lot more out there.”

For all of his efforts -- including, perhaps, his iguana chasing days -- Press will be among the five latest inductees into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame in Tallahassee.

His plaque will be placed in the Florida Capitol Building during a May 21 ceremony.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Press, 67, relaxing at home and taking a day off from his “honey-do” list. “When you think of it, of all the thousands and thousands of those who have committed their life to this profession, and it’s not only that they do it by nomination (from five major organizations), but they only take five (people). That’s pretty small company, and pretty unique.

“It’s the most humbling honor I've ever received.”

The Hall of Fame was created in October of 2014 to allow the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to “honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.”

The tribute not only honors “their unselfish dedication as daily heroes” but those who contribute to the advancement of the law enforcement field, as well.

“This is an honor I alone didn’t earn,” said Press, who also is enshrined in the Miami-Dade College Hall of Fame. “You’ve got to have a team of people to help you succeed, like a good football team or a good corporate team. It’s great to be identified for what I've done, but it also reflects the tremendous work that was done at the Key Biscayne and Miami Beach police departments.”

The inductions began in 2016 and only 30 previous law enforcement officers have been selected. In perspective, there are nearly 50,000 current sworn officers in Florida, including some 7,000 just within the City of Miami and Miami-Dade police departments alone.

One of the 2018 inductees was Fred Maas, who was in Press’ police academy class at Miami-Dade College and went on to serve with the Miami-Dade and Sunny Isles police departments. “What are the odds?” Press said.

Tactics changed over the years

During his career, Press changed his approach as a law enforcement officer, going from, say, the rough-and-tough badge-wearing Charles Bronson type to the neighborly “Sheriff Andy” image. That’s because he’s seen the worst of times and the best of times.

“As a young officer, I came in at the most violent time in Miami history ... the 1980 Mariel Boatlifts, the (drug-trafficking) “Cocaine Cowboys,” five major racial riots ... the violence was extreme,” Press said.”Two of my friends (fellow officers) were murdered by criminals. Several survived shootings. In order to survive, I had to have that very strong warrior mentality back then.

“As life in South Florida changed, and as I grew as a person and a leader in different roles, I saw more of the humanitarian side of what a police officer should be doing. So I went from a warrior to (what Key Biscayne residents saw for 17 years). It has been unique, very interesting.”

Press, a graduate of Barry University in Miami Shores, served a year as president of the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police and spent more than 29 years as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Miami Beach Police Department, where in 1983 he was named Officer of the Year. In 2008, he was inducted into the Miami-Dade College Hall of Fame.

On Key Biscayne, he helped the Village become perennially ranked among Florida’s “Safest Cities” lists, even becoming nationally recognized for its low, or zero, crimes in an area of its size. Statistics a year ago showed Key Biscayne ranked 73.21% below the average state total crime rate and 72.19% below the average national total crime rate.

His police department achieved Excelsior Status, landing it in the top 1% of accredited departments that have maintained the highest standards and best practices, and he also introduced body cameras for complete transparency.

Life on the “island paradise” made it a pleasure for Press and his officers to become a “friendly face” when it came to enforcement.

“Back in Miami Beach, we put thousands of legitimate criminals in jail, but it was totally different then, a most intense narcotics time. Now, it's a completely different wave,” Press said.

“One thing I came to realize is saving people’s lives is a feeling you never forget, and I’d rather do that than put someone in jail. But putting in jail a really horrible person -- that’s a good thing.”

In case you're wondering, Press still carries a badge.

"It says 'Retired' on it," he said, laughing.